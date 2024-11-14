Max McNown – Better Me For You

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Max McNown and his new song “Better Me For You”.

Max McNown, a singer-songwriter from Bend, Oregon, is an emerging artist whose deeply introspective approach to songwriting has quickly gained attention within the music industry and among a growing fanbase. His music is marked by a genuine desire to explore complex emotions, his religious beliefs, and life experiences, often through storytelling that resonates with listeners on a personal level. Within just a year of teaching himself to play guitar, the now Nashville-based musician turned out three EPs spotlighting his emotionally potent yet nuanced lyrics, crafting songs that blend vulnerability with relatable life themes, Max uses his music as a means to explore the highs and lows of love, identity, and personal transformation.

Max’s latest single, “Better Me For You (Brown Eyes),” reflects a pivotal moment in his songwriting journey. It’s a track that delves into the idea of self-betterment inspired by the kind of love that doesn’t just captivate but also motivates. In Max’s words, the protagonist in the song has just met the girl of his dreams, “but it’s more than just her alluring brown eyes that captivate him.” He explains that she “imbues goodness and, above all, has a ‘heart of gold,’” qualities that inspire him to become a better person. This theme of rising to meet the beauty and integrity he sees in her reflects Max’s characteristic approach to songwriting—using a simple, heartfelt story to convey profound truths about human relationships and self-growth.

McNown looks back to insight shared by his mother. “When I was younger, I sang around the house all the time-I’d sing in the shower or before I went to bed, I’d always sing in the car,” he says. “My mom used to tell us growing up that singing means you have a happy heart. Even if the songs about something difficult or painful, I still have a happy heart when I sing.

McNown’s work is not only reflective but also aspirational; he believes that music has the power to inspire, heal, and connect. Through songs like “Better Me For You,” he invites his audience to join him on a journey of emotional growth, encouraging them to consider their own lives and relationships. Whether singing about love, personal challenges, or the pursuit of happiness, Max’s music taps into universal themes with a unique, introspective twist that sets him apart in today’s music landscape.

With each release, Max McNown continues to establish himself as an artist with both depth and relatability. His ability to connect with audiences through earnest storytelling and reflective themes promises a bright future, as he remains dedicated to producing music that moves the heart and mind alike.

Better Me For You

Love was a game I played dealer’s choice

In the back of a bar all summer

Forgetting names like background noise

In relationships I wanted none of

Went off the rails by fall

Lord knows I needed savin

Wore off the alcohol

And you were there like an angel waiting

I didn’t know you’d have brown eyes

Like to pray to Jesus spending Friday nights at home

Didn’t know you’d be the strong kind

Deeper than a coal mine lovin with a heart of gold

You’re everything that I’m not, everything that I want

There’s a God n’ baby you’re proof

In those those brown eyes, I know that I got to find

A better me for you

Made a living dipping toes in the water

Feelin low with my walls up high

I was staying far away from the deep end

Girl like you made a boy like me try

Went off the rails that fall

Lord knows I needed savin

Made me forget them all

I didn’t know you’d have brown eyes

Like to pray to Jesus spending Friday nights at home

Didn’t know you’d be the strong kind

Deeper than a coal mine lovin with a heart of gold

You’re everything that I’m not, everything that I want

There’s a God n’ baby you’re proof

In those those brown eyes, I know that I got to find

A better me for you

Don’t worry about the miles that it takes we can make

Every one of them worth all the drivin

I’ll sing your praises every way like the hymnals all say

I could love you til the end of time

And

I never knew you’d have brown eyes

Liked to pray to Jesus spendin Friday nights at home

Never knew you’d be the strong kind

Deeper than a coal mine lovin with heart of gold

You’re everything that I’m not, everything that I want

There’s a God n’ baby you’re proof

In those those brown eyes, I know that I got to find

A better me for you

A better me for you

Oh I got to find

I want to find

A better me for you

A better me for you

