Grand Ole Opry Kicks Off It's 100th Year
Bill Anderson Performs Newly-Written Lyrics to "Will The Circle Be Unbroken" with all Opry Performers. Photo by Chris Hollo

Grand Ole Opry Kicks Off Its 100th Year

The Grand Ole Opry ushered in its 100th year on the airwaves at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, the Opry’s most famous former home, on Jan. 3 with the Opry’s longest-tenured member ever, Bill Anderson, who kicked off the 100th celebration with newly-written lyrics to the standard “Will The Circle Be Unbroken.” Joined by the rest of the evening’s cast, Anderson sang:

JUST AN OLD TIME FIDDLE PLAYER
BACK IN 1925
NOW ONE-HUNDRED LONG YEARS LATER
WHAT HE STARTED IS STILL ALIVE….

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, GRAND OLE OPRY
STARS WHO’RE HERE AND STARS WHO’VE GONE
MAY YOUR MUSIC LAST FOREVER
AS THE WHOLE WORLD SINGS YOUR SONG.*

On Saturday evening, the Opry dedicated its show to President Jimmy Carter, who had visited the Opry before, during, and after his presidency. Opry member Charlie McCoy performed “Georgia On My Mind”, the official state song of Carter’s home state, in his honor.

During 2025 the Opry will pay tribute to the artists, fans and songs that have cemented the Opry as the cultural heart and home of country music since its debut on WSM radio in 1925. In celebration of the milestone anniversary, The Ryman unveiled a new Opry 100 exhibition that chronicles the Opry’s extraordinary journey over the past century, from its inception as a radio broadcast to becoming an iconic cornerstone of country music and American culture.

Additional ‘Opry at the Ryman’ shows are scheduled for Jan. 10, 11, and 17 and will feature performances by Opry members Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Old Crow Medicine Show, Steve Wariner, Lainey Wilson, and more. The Opry will return to its permanent home, the Grand Ole Opry House, on Jan. 18.

