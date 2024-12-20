Grand Ole Opry To Celebrate Dolly Parton Jan. 18

The Grand Ole Opry will once again celebrate Opry member Dolly Parton, who was just named the “Greatest Country Artist of All Time” by Billboard Magazine, for the 3rd annual Opry Goes Dolly on January 18 at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Opry Goes Dolly will celebrate country music’s greatest global ambassador and an artist who takes the Opry with her wherever she goes. The special Saturday night Opry Goes Dolly is a one-of-a-kind Opry show that falls just a day before her actual birthday. While Parton will not appear in-person, the Opry Goes Dolly show will honor her with tributes throughout our FIRST Opry 100 show at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House – a perfect way to continue the Opry 100 celebration and pay tribute to a true icon.

Opry Goes Dolly will feature special guest artists performing their favorite Dolly hits, Dolly-themed events, photo-ops and more. Among those scheduled for the Opry Goes Dolly show are Dolly fans Bill Anderson, Rhonda Vincent, Ashley Cooke, and Chapel Hart as well as the first Opry debut of 2025, six-time Grammy nominee Shaboozey.

As part of the Opry Goes Dolly events, fans attending the Opry show can purchase a ticket to join a special Dolly-oke fundraiser in Studio A, headlined by the beloved Chapel Hart on Saturday night following the Opry show. All proceeds from the event will support the Opry Trust Fund, which offers financial assistance to those in the country music industry during times of crisis or emergency. All January 18 ticket purchasers will receive add-on details in the coming days.

Beginning today, $5 from every ticket sold to the January 18 show will be donated to Parton’s Imagination Library, a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income.

Among other plans in celebration of Dolly’s birthday:

Birthday treats baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton’s mixes given to Jan. 18 Opry House tour guests (while supplies last)

A larger-than-life birthday card for fans to sign at the Opry House on Jan. 18

Dolly impersonator on Opry Plaza for photos during Jan. 18 Opry Goes Dolly show

Signature Dolly drinks at all Opry House bars​ during Jan. 18 Opry Goes Dolly show

