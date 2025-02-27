Two Singles from Band Shinedown – Three Six Five & Dance, Kid, Dance

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is the band Shinedown. The multi-platinum rock band renowned for their dynamic sound and thought-provoking lyrics, has once again captivated audiences with their latest two singles, “Three Six Five.” Alongside the track “Dance, Kid, Dance,” these songs offer a glimpse into the band’s forthcoming eighth studio album.

Formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2001, Shinedown comprises Brent Smith (vocals), Zach Myers (guitar), Eric Bass (bass, production), and Barry Kerch (drums). Over the years, they have achieved remarkable success, including over 6.5 billion global streams, 10 million albums sold worldwide, and a record-breaking 21 number-one hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. Their previous album, “Planet Zero,” featured the hit “A Symptom of Being Human,” which amassed over 100 million streams and resonated with listeners across genres.

“Three Six Five” has already made a significant impact, peaking at number 10 on the US Digital Songs chart and number 45 on the UK Singles Sales Chart. These achievements underscore Shinedown’s continued relevance and ability to connect with a global audience. As they prepare for the release of their new album, fans can anticipate more of the high-octane performances and honest messaging that have become the band’s hallmark.

In 2025, Shinedown is poised to elevate their presence further, taking on larger venues and pushing the boundaries of modern rock music. Their unwavering commitment to innovation and connection ensures that their upcoming projects will continue to resonate deeply with audiences worldwide.

Recently, the band announced they have added the historic Kia Forum in Los Angeles to their already massive headline tour. The Dance, Kid, Dance tour kicks off on April 25th, and the 36-date run is one of the largest run of shows (and venues) the band has ever put on. It will be the first time the band has ever headlined some of the country’s most legendary venues including Bridgestone Arena (May 10th).

Shinedown is a genre-bending group of artists that are inspired by a lot of different styles and are constantly evolving their music to the delight of their audiences.

