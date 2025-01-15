Cliff and Susan – Spitfire

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Cliff and Susan and their new song “Spitfire” — a genre-blurring anthem that cranks up the energy with a perfect fusion of country grit and rock-edge swagger. Featuring fiery fiddle solos, driving rhythms, and razor-sharp lyrics, this track demands your full attention from the first note to the last.

From the moment the opening fiddle riff hits, “Spitfire” sets the tone for a song that’s unapologetically bold and brimming with attitude. Cliff’s gritty lead vocals steal the spotlight, delivering each line with the kind of conviction that makes you believe every word. “It’s a song that’s as fearless as the woman it’s about,” Cliff says.

Lyrically, “Spitfire” paints a vivid picture of a woman who’s impossible to overlook. “Sweet as honey, cold as ice,” the song declares—a perfect encapsulation of the duality that makes her both irresistible and untouchable. The imagery leaps off the track, making it easy to picture her striding through town in black fringe boots, turning heads at every corner.

When it comes to instrumentation, Cliff & Susan deliver in spades. Cliff’s signature fiddle work brings a traditional country vibe that contrasts beautifully with searing electric guitar riffs, giving the track its undeniable rock punch. The rhythm section drives the song forward with relentless energy, ensuring there’s never a dull moment.

Susan’s harmonies provide the perfect counterpoint, adding layers of richness and depth that take the track to the next level. Whether she’s blending seamlessly in the background or delivering a standout moment, her contribution is vital to the duo’s dynamic chemistry.

What makes “Spitfire” truly stand out is its universal appeal. It’s a track that bridges the gap between country traditionalists and rock fans, delivering something for everyone without ever feeling forced. “We wanted to create a song that feels like a live performance—raw, powerful, and unforgettable,” Cliff shares, and “Spitfire” delivers on all fronts.

The production captures this raw energy without sacrificing polish, making it easy to imagine the track as the highlight of a live show. The infectious chorus practically begs for a crowd to sing along, fists in the air, while Cliff & Susan pour every ounce of themselves into the performance.

More than just a song, “Spitfire” is a statement of individuality, strength, and fearless self-expression. Cliff & Susan have cemented themselves as one of country music’s most exciting and versatile acts, delivering a track that’s sure to light up playlists and stages alike in 2025 and beyond.

MEDIA

MTS Management Group

Michael Stover

WEBSITE: Cliff & Susan

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

X.com



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form: