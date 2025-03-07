 


Max McNown - Call Me If You Miss Me

Listen to Max McNown’s New Single – Call Me If You Miss Me

NASHVILLE – Max McNown is going to be a star—maybe even a superstar. We previously chose his song Brown Eyes as a Nashville Pick in 2024 because he is a great composer, lyricist, singer, and guitarist—and he also has the persona to be a musical brand.

His new song, Call Me If You Need Me, resonates with anyone who longs for a loved one. Many of us have watched a girlfriend, boyfriend, or family member depart, following them with our eyes until they are out of sight. Max captures that longing with such great lyrical hooks as “Heartbreak Turns to Whiskey” and “Goodbyes Turn to Poetry.” He possesses a wisdom that defies his young age of 23, expressing emotions that most struggle to put into words. Music is truth in emotion, and Call Me If You Need Me embodies life’s complexities in a simple yet powerful song.

Max McNown

We rarely promote the same artist twice on Nashville Picks, but Max is an exception.

FULL TOUR DATES 
Mar 11 Tue – Stockholm, SE – Kagelbanan 
Mar 12 Wed – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret 
Mar 14-16 – London, ENG – C2C Festival 
Mar 27 Thu – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater
Mar 28 Fri – Washington, DC – The Atlantis
Mar 29 Sat – Anderson, SC – Wendell’s Dippin Branch 
May 4 Fri – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation 
May 6 Sun  – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli 
May 7 Mon – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli 
May 11 Fri – Sydney, NSW – UNSW Roundhouse
May 12 Sat – Sydney, NSW – UNSW Roundhouse
May 13 Sun – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Melbourne
May 14 Mon – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Melbourne
May 16 Wed – Perth, WA – MetroCity
May 23 Wed – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival
May 30 Fri – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
May 31 Wed – Gadsden, AL – Bash at the Bend 
Jun 1 Sun – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival
Jun 13 Fri – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Jun 14 Sat – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
Jun 15 Sun – Jacksonville, FL – Five
Jun 17 Tues – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer
Jun 19 Thurs – Richmond, VA – The National
Jun 21 Sat – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
Jul 4 Fri – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
Jul 18 Fri – Redmond, OR – Fairwell Music Festival
Aug 30 Sat – Aspen, CO – Jas Aspen Labor Day Experience
 

Max McNownBIG FEAT PR

TIKTOK
INSTAGRAM
YOUTUBE
SPODIFY
www.MaxMcNown.com



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

Nashville Pick Song Submission

About Michael Castello

Michael is a singer/songwriter, producer, director, engineer and co-owner of Nashville.com. Michael has been in the music and film industry for 40 years and learned songwriting from Tin Pan Alley great Lou Stallman.

