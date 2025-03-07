Listen to Max McNown’s New Single – Call Me If You Miss Me

NASHVILLE – Max McNown is going to be a star—maybe even a superstar. We previously chose his song Brown Eyes as a Nashville Pick in 2024 because he is a great composer, lyricist, singer, and guitarist—and he also has the persona to be a musical brand.

His new song, Call Me If You Need Me, resonates with anyone who longs for a loved one. Many of us have watched a girlfriend, boyfriend, or family member depart, following them with our eyes until they are out of sight. Max captures that longing with such great lyrical hooks as “Heartbreak Turns to Whiskey” and “Goodbyes Turn to Poetry.” He possesses a wisdom that defies his young age of 23, expressing emotions that most struggle to put into words. Music is truth in emotion, and Call Me If You Need Me embodies life’s complexities in a simple yet powerful song.

We rarely promote the same artist twice on Nashville Picks, but Max is an exception.

FULL TOUR DATES

Mar 11 Tue – Stockholm, SE – Kagelbanan

Mar 12 Wed – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

Mar 14-16 – London, ENG – C2C Festival

Mar 27 Thu – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater

Mar 28 Fri – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

Mar 29 Sat – Anderson, SC – Wendell’s Dippin Branch

May 4 Fri – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

May 6 Sun – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli

May 7 Mon – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli

May 11 Fri – Sydney, NSW – UNSW Roundhouse

May 12 Sat – Sydney, NSW – UNSW Roundhouse

May 13 Sun – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Melbourne

May 14 Mon – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Melbourne

May 16 Wed – Perth, WA – MetroCity

May 23 Wed – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

May 30 Fri – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

May 31 Wed – Gadsden, AL – Bash at the Bend

Jun 1 Sun – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

Jun 13 Fri – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Jun 14 Sat – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Jun 15 Sun – Jacksonville, FL – Five

Jun 17 Tues – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer

Jun 19 Thurs – Richmond, VA – The National

Jun 21 Sat – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

Jul 4 Fri – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

Jul 18 Fri – Redmond, OR – Fairwell Music Festival

Aug 30 Sat – Aspen, CO – Jas Aspen Labor Day Experience



Max McNown – BIG FEAT PR

TIKTOK

INSTAGRAM

YOUTUBE

SPODIFY

www.MaxMcNown.com





