Listen to Max McNown’s New Single – Call Me If You Miss Me

NASHVILLE – Max McNown is going to be a star—maybe even a superstar. We previously chose his song Brown Eyes as a Nashville Pick in 2024 because he is a great composer, lyricist, singer, and guitarist—and he also has the persona to be a musical brand.
His new song, Call Me If You Need Me, resonates with anyone who longs for a loved one. Many of us have watched a girlfriend, boyfriend, or family member depart, following them with our eyes until they are out of sight. Max captures that longing with such great lyrical hooks as “Heartbreak Turns to Whiskey” and “Goodbyes Turn to Poetry.” He possesses a wisdom that defies his young age of 23, expressing emotions that most struggle to put into words. Music is truth in emotion, and Call Me If You Need Me embodies life’s complexities in a simple yet powerful song.
We rarely promote the same artist twice on Nashville Picks, but Max is an exception.
FULL TOUR DATES
Mar 11 Tue – Stockholm, SE – Kagelbanan
Mar 12 Wed – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret
Mar 14-16 – London, ENG – C2C Festival
Mar 27 Thu – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater
Mar 28 Fri – Washington, DC – The Atlantis
Mar 29 Sat – Anderson, SC – Wendell’s Dippin Branch
May 4 Fri – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation
May 6 Sun – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli
May 7 Mon – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli
May 11 Fri – Sydney, NSW – UNSW Roundhouse
May 12 Sat – Sydney, NSW – UNSW Roundhouse
May 13 Sun – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Melbourne
May 14 Mon – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Melbourne
May 16 Wed – Perth, WA – MetroCity
May 23 Wed – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival
May 30 Fri – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
May 31 Wed – Gadsden, AL – Bash at the Bend
Jun 1 Sun – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival
Jun 13 Fri – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Jun 14 Sat – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live
Jun 15 Sun – Jacksonville, FL – Five
Jun 17 Tues – Isle of Palms, SC – The Windjammer
Jun 19 Thurs – Richmond, VA – The National
Jun 21 Sat – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
Jul 4 Fri – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
Jul 18 Fri – Redmond, OR – Fairwell Music Festival
Aug 30 Sat – Aspen, CO – Jas Aspen Labor Day Experience
Max McNown – BIG FEAT PR
TIKTOK
INSTAGRAM
YOUTUBE
SPODIFY
www.MaxMcNown.com
