John Splithoff – Tangled

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is John Splithoff and his new song Tangled. John, a Chicago born singer-songwriter, has been captivating audiences with his soulful blend of pop, jazz, and R&B since his emergence in the music scene. His journey from the Windy City to the bustling streets of New York City has been marked by a dedication to his craft and an evolving musical style that resonates with a diverse audience.

John latest single, “Tangled,” is part of the two-track single “Tangled / Magenta. Directed by Tim Westover, the video complements the song’s themes and showcases Splithoff’s artistic vision. Splithoff collaborated with Spencer Stewart in writing the song, and it was produced by Luke Moellman and himself.

In addition to the official video, Splithoff has shared an acoustic rendition titled “Tangled (Stairwell Acoustic)” on his YouTube channel, offering fans a more intimate version of the track.

Growing up in Chicago, Splithoff was immersed in a rich musical environment. His family played a significant role in shaping his early musical tastes. Reflecting on his upbringing, he shared, “Growing up outside of Chicago, my family played a lot of Beatles, Pink Floyd, Doobie Brothers, Marvin Gaye, and Earth Wind & Fire around the house.”

This eclectic mix of genres laid the foundation for his diverse musical palette. His passion for music deepened during his high school years, leading him to pursue formal studies in jazz at the University of Miami. This academic endeavor not only honed his technical skills but also broadened his appreciation for various musical styles.

After completing his studies, Splithoff made the pivotal decision to move to New York City. The city’s vibrant and dynamic music scene offered him the perfect backdrop to further develop his sound. He noted, “I’ve been influenced by so many different genres and artists after living in New York for over seven years.”

Splithoff’s music is characterized by its smooth vocals, intricate melodies, and a fusion of genres. His early exposure to artists like Marvin Gaye and Earth, Wind & Fire, combined with his formal jazz education, has culminated in a sound that is both nostalgic and contemporary. He often explores themes of love, introspection, and the human experience, delivering them with authenticity and emotional depth.

John Splithoff continues to evolve as an artist. His commitment to his craft and his ability to adapt to the changing musical landscape have solidified his place in the industry. With plans for future projects and a desire to connect with audiences worldwide, Splithoff remains a dynamic force in contemporary music.

In his own words, “I would like to perform this music for as many people as I possibly can, all around the world.”

You can see John on his 2025 FAR FROM HERE Tour

Mar 29 Sat – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

Mar 30 Sun – Santa Fe, NM – Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

Apr 1 Tue – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

Apr 2 Wed – Austin, TX – The 04 Lounge

Apr 4 Fri – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

Apr 5 Sat – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

Apr 6 Sun – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

Apr 8 Tue – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Apr 9 Wed – Ardmore, PA – Ardmore Music Hall

Apr 11 Fri – New York, NY – Racket NYC

Apr 12 Sat – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Apr 14 Mon – Toronto, ON – The Great Hall

Apr 16 Wed – Ann Arbour, MI – The Ark

Apr 17 Thu – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

Apr 18 Fri – Indianapolis, IN – Turntable

Apr 19 Sat – Chicago, IL – Outset

Apr 22 Tue – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Apr 23 Wed – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

Apr 25 Fri – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Apr 26 Sat – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

Apr 28 Mon – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Apr 29 Tue – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

May 1 Thu – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

May 2 Fri – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

May 3 Sat – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

MEDIA: BIG FEAT PR

WEBSITE: JohnSplithoff.com

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK

X.com

YOUTUBE



