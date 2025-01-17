Listen to Devin Burris’ New Song – Worth Remembering

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Devin Burris and his new song “Worth Remembering”. – After a six-year hiatus, this song marks Burris’ re-emergence into the music scene, has a fresh new sound, new perspective, and as he puts it “is a personal reflection on the lessons of life that shaped me, it took a lot of soul searching to find, but I’m excited to share this with the world.”

Devin Burris is a pop-country artist best known for a blending of heartfelt lyrics with a traditional country sound. “Worth Remembering” taps into universal themes of nostalgia, growth, and the invaluable wisdom gained through experience. Drawing inspiration from Burris’ own childhood and the reflective moments that come with age, the song reminds listeners that remembering the past isn’t always about dwelling on what was lost, but rather cherishing the lessons learned along the way. “Some of the most impactful lessons came from my childhood memories, good and bad,” says Devin. “But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to look back on those moments not with regret, but with gratitude. This song is a way of sharing that feeling—a reminder that the things we remember, the experiences that shaped us, are worth holding onto. And that no matter where we are in life, there’s always something to take from our past that can help us move forward.”

The track blends the timeless storytelling of folk-country with the fresh, energetic production of modern pop, creating a sound that appeals to fans of Morgan Wallen, Tucker Wetmore, & more. With its catchy, memorable hooks and introspective lyrics, “Worth Remembering” is sure to resonate with listeners of all ages—particularly those who carry a spirit of nostalgia and carry the wisdom of their own journey.

“Worth Remembering” isn’t just a song about the past—it’s a personal milestone for Devin Burris. After parting ways with a major label six years ago, Devin stepped away from music, almost leaving the pursuit behind. But as time passed, the passion for creating music was rekindled, leading to this release. The song embodies that journey of rediscovery and serves as a tribute to the resilience and growth that comes with embracing life’s full spectrum.

Fans can expect to hear “Worth Remembering” on all major streaming platforms starting January 17, 2025, and Devin is already planning additional content, with his next single being currently worked on in his home studio right now. “I have a year of new music planned, 2025 is going to be the year of getting a lot off my chest, so I hope my fans are ready” Burris says. He is already planning for a live acoustic performance version to accompany the song in the coming weeks.

