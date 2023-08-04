LISTEN: The String Cheese Incident’s “Eventually”

The String Cheese Incident has released the third song from the forthcoming album Lend Me A Hand due out on Sept 8. “Eventually,” penned by lead vocalist Bill Nershi, takes listeners on an introspective voyage of self-reflection and growth, ultimately embracing the hopeful notion of transformation.

“Eventually” proves these guys are much more than a jam band. The lyrics paint a poignant picture of personal evolution, capturing the essence of striving to become a better version of oneself. Lines like “I have faith that things will turn out alright” encapsulate the universal human experience of embracing imperfections and working towards a brighter future. This theme of self-improvement is beautifully mirrored in the song’s musical progression, building from a gentle acoustic embrace to a sweeping crescendo of hope and determination.

“Eventually” serves as a powerful reminder that change is a constant in life, and that the journey towards self-improvement is both a challenging and rewarding endeavor. The song’s positive message of optimism and transformation resonates deeply, making it an anthem for anyone who has ever embarked on the path of self-discovery.

“’Eventually’ is a song about the realization of my shortcomings and the journey to become the person I can be proud of,” says Bill Nershi. The new song provides yet another moment of reflection within the collection of songs. “Our goal was to make sure nothing got in the way of the lyrics. Even though we’re still a jam band at heart, all these songs can really stand on their own.”

“Eventually” invites listeners to reflect on their own personal growth journeys while embracing the hope that, indeed, we can all become the person we aspire to be, eventually. Great song!

–Jerry Holthouse