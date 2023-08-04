King Calaway Releases Sophomore Album “Tennessee’s Waiting”

Four years after arriving with their debut project Rivers, Stoney Creek Records’ King Calaway releases their 16-track sophomore album Tennessee’s Waiting. With seven of the tracks produced by Zac Brown, and featuring collaborations with GRAMMY nominee Marcus King, ACM winner Hailey Whitters and Brown on the previously released track, “When I Get Home”.

On getting to create the album alongside Brown, King Calaway lead guitarist Caleb Miller said, “Working with Zac has been a dream come true. He pushed us to the next level and helped bring our songs to life. We’re so proud of these songs and couldn’t be more ready to share them with the world.”

Guitarist and co-lead vocalist Chad Jervis adds, “It feels pretty incredible to have a new album out after four years. We’ve been sitting on these songs for a long time, and to finally have them released in the world is a great feeling.”

Kicking off with “Best Thing About Me Now,” the upbeat track follows the group graciously acknowledging the better men they’ve become since entering relationships, as they find renewed joy in the simple things when they’re accompanied by their partners. “Let It Flow,” featuring ACM New Female Artist of the Year Hailey Whitters, continues the sentiment of soaking in the small moments with new love as they sing, “Nothing better to do but fall in love / And watch the old river flow.”

As the album progresses, so does King Calaway’s sound, as they showcase the growth they’ve experienced in the four years between projects. In their song alongside Marcus King, the band combines blues, rock and country influences as they toggle between heartbreak and temptation.

The band currently holds the opening slot on Zac Brown Band’s 2023 From the Fire Tour. “I recognized the talent this young group has and when we started working in the studio, so much more unfolded,” Brown previously shared with PEOPLE. “I believe in these guys. When [producer] Keith Stegall bet on me and helped me make my first album, that was the launch of my career,” continuing, “it’s great to be able to give [that same opportunity] back.”