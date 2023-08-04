Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame To Induct Five

The songwriting giants behind the hits “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me,” “Only In America,” “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo,” “Dust On The Bottle” and “What’s Forever For” will soon become the newest members of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (NaSHOF).

Keith Urban, Kix Brooks (Brooks & Dunn), Casey Beathard, David Lee Murphy and Rafe Van Hoy – the Hall’s Class of 2023 – will join the legendary body in October, according to an announcement made today by Rich Hallworth, chair of the organization’s board of directors, and Mark Ford, its executive director. Hall of Fame members, family, friends and media attended the event at Nashville’s historic Columbia Studio A – part of Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business.

“Gathering for this occasion – to recognize and welcome the members of our incoming class – is always one of the highlights of our year,” says Hallworth. “To this stellar group of songwriters, we say thank you for your songs and for your artistry. You are exceptional talents, and we are proud to honor you this fall, when you officially join your legendary peers in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

Ford introduced each member of the new class: Beathard and Murphy in the contemporary songwriter category; Van Hoy in the veteran songwriter category, Urban as the contemporary songwriter/artist and Brooks as the veteran songwriter/artist.

The five inductees-elect will join the 235 previously inducted members of the elite organization when they are formally inducted during the 53rd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Wednesday, October 11, at the Music City Center.

Casey Beathard’s songwriter credits include “Ten Rounds With Jose Cuervo” (Tracy Byrd), “Hell Of A View” (Eric Church) and “There Was Jesus” (Zach Williams & Dolly Parton). David Lee Murphy’s resume is known for “Dust On The Bottle” (David Lee Murphy), “Living In Fast Forward” (Kenny Chesney) and “Big Green Tractor” (Jason Aldean). Rafe Van Hoy’s hits include “Golden Ring” (George Jones & Tammy Wynette), “Baby I Lied” (Deborah Allen) and “What’s Forever For” (Michael Martin Murphey). Keith Urban popularized many of his self-penned hits, including “But For The Grace Of God,” “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me” and “Days Go By.” Kix Brooks recorded many of his own compositions, including “Brand New Man,” “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone” and “Only In America.”