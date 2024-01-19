LISTEN: The FBR Releases Their Debut Full-Length Album “Ghost”

Franklin, Tennessee’s very own The FBR has just unveiled their inaugural full-length album, Ghost, now available on various digital platforms. At the forefront of The FBR are Malarie McConaha and Tim Hunter, whose musical journey commenced at an open mic night at Puckett’s (now Fox and Locke), a local hotspot in Leiper’s Fork just outside of Nashville. United by their admiration for Leonard Cohen, their acoustic project blossomed into a blues, roots southern rock-inspired band, paying homage to Cohen’s “Famous Blue Raincoat” from the album The Songs of Love and Hate. Nashville.com was lucky enough to be invited to a private listening event for the band at the Gibson Garage recently and we became instant fans.

Malarie McConaha takes the lead as the band’s vocalist and electric guitar virtuoso, while Tim Hunter contributes with acoustic guitar, harmonica, and vocals. Hunter, the primary songwriter, delves into the depths of our collective experiences, exploring the ghosts that linger in our past or present—those haunting, frightening elements that compel us to either retreat or face head-on.

Leading up to the album release, the band unveiled two compelling singles. “Before I Drown” narrates a Southern Gothic-tinged tale of a friend’s struggle with addiction, stemming from a traumatic childhood. (listen above) Following this is the soulful “Empty Room,” a poignant reflection on loneliness crafted during Hunter’s absence and McConaha’s solitude. (listen below)

The Ghost album is a musical tapestry interwoven with Alt. Rock, Blues, Roots, Rock, and gospel, earning it the descriptor “Americana Noir.” The tracklist includes the haunting “Set the Anchors Free,” the Irish-inspired “Sky’s of Donegal Blue,” and the anthemic “Still on the Run.”

The band’s eclectic musical backgrounds converge seamlessly, creating a unique chemistry evident in the album’s authenticity. Opting for a more unforgiving live recording process, The FBR captured the essence of their sound with originality and precision.

Post-recording, McConaha and Hunter embarked on a journey to California, collaborating with Grammy-winning producer Jim Scott (known for his work with Tom Petty, Dixie Chicks, Tedeschi Trucks Band) for the mixing phase. Utilizing a 1970s Neve console, the album was imbued with the same timeless quality that Scott has brought to Grammy-winning productions over the decades.

To celebrate the album’s release, The FBR will host a sold-out show at Fox & Locke on January 20th. Subsequently, they’ll venture to the West Coast for a performance at Hotel Cafe on January 31st and will grace 3rd & Lindsley on February 16th as part of WMOT’s Finally Friday series. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness The FBR’s Ghost come to life on stage.