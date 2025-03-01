Kasey Tyndall Releases Debut Album

Today, rising country-rock singer-songwriter Kasey Tyndall released her debut, self-titled album Kasey Tyndall on MNRK Music. Tyndall invited Nashville.com to her album release party at The End last Wednesday here in Nashville and we became instant fans. Her energy was infectious and her band was tight and she played every song on the album. (watch above)

Each song of the 11-track album peels back a different “layer” of the artist, from wife and mother to passionate musician on stage to her roots as an outdoorsy Southern redneck.

“I’ve never been more sure of who I am than I am right now,” Tyndall explains. “This clarity hasn’t really come through in my earlier work, so with this album, I wanted to make sure it was unapologetically real and impossible to ignore.” She continues, “I’m so thankful for the experiences that have shaped me along the way—they’ve only made me stronger in every role I take on. I’m excited for the world to hear this album and feel all the ups and downs of life right alongside me.”

Described by Kasey as her most confident project to date, Kasey Tyndall captures the evolution, challenges, and resilience she’s embraced since her last release. The album kicks off with “Pulling Weeds,” offering fans a glimpse of Tyndall’s everyday confidence wrapped in her signature country-rock vibe, driven by sharp guitar riffs and clever lyrics that playfully comment on life and luck. The lead single, “Crystal Methodist,” taps into Tyndall’s Southern roots, combining her powerful, twangy vocals with a touch of humor and charm. The ballad “Men Like You” then slows things down, expressing her deep love and admiration for her husband, while “I Ain’t Askin’” cranks up the tempo with punchy drums and electric guitar, giving a fierce, no-nonsense energy.

The fiery anthem “Karma” brings to life a woman who’s not afraid to make you remember your wrongs, singing, “She’s a woman on a mission, she don’t forget the debts you owe. Yeah, Karma’s a b**ch and she’s the biggest one I know.” Later in the album, “Four Roses” lets Tyndall’s vocals take center stage, as she critiques the clichéd tradition of apology flowers. Never one to shy away from her faith, “He Gave Me You” offers a soulful look into Tyndall’s core values, while “Not As I’ve Done” provides a heartfelt reflection on her role as a mother, offering her daughter Sterling a meaningful guide to life.

“Wrong Side of Rock & Roll” captures Tyndall’s signature blend of country and rock influences, while “Famous” dives into the vulnerabilities and insecurities that come with life in the public eye. The album closes with “Middle Man,” a poignant and deeply personal track co-written with her close friend Lainey Wilson, reflecting on the emotional impact of a parent’s divorce.

With Kasey Tyndall, the artist confidently embraces every aspect of who she is, inviting listeners to join her on a journey through love, strength, faith, and the highs and lows of life.

GET OPRY 1OO YEAR CELEBRATION TICKETS HERE

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!