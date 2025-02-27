HARDY Launches Crow Records

Country rock star HARDY has launched his label CROW RECORDS, a partnership with Big Loud Rock, today with the debut release from new artist Sikarus. Watch the visualizer for “Nonchalant” above.

“The second I heard Sikarus’ music I thought to myself, ‘What a cool sound, I want to do anything I can to be able to work with him,’” says HARDY. “I’ve known Jordan for many years and I’m so excited to finally be able to say that we are officially working together. I love rock ‘n’ roll, I love exploring new things and I couldn’t be happier for Sikarus to be the first artist signed to CROW RECORDS.”

“I’m incredibly honored to be the first signing at CROW RECORDS,” says Sikarus. “I think HARDY is one of the most brilliant musical minds I’ve ever met. We’ve been friends for a long time, so getting the chance to work with him in this capacity is so dope. ‘Nonchalant’ is all about that attitude of going with the flow and not getting hung up on the little things. It can be a really beautiful quality in a person, so much so that it makes you want to write a song about it.”

HARDY has formed CROW RECORDS with his longtime partners at Big Loud Rock to sign, develop and release music from artists he is personally inspired by, pulling largely from the rock canon. Having pioneered his own country rock sound, HARDY will champion some of his favorite artist discoveries working in the same milieu with CROW RECORDS.

“HARDY is a generational talent and all of us at Big Loud Rock are honored to continue strengthening our partnership with him by joining forces on CROW RECORDS,” says Big Loud partner and President of Big Loud Rock Joey Moi. “Developing the next generation of alternative and rock artists is at our core, and collaborating with HARDY to sign and foster new talent in the space has the whole team excited as we continue to expand.”

Sikarus is the solo project of Jordan Brooker, a longtime Nashville songwriter with cuts for Luke Combs and a number of others making his artist debut. Raised on country, Brooker found his major inspirations when his older brothers turned him on to rock in his early adolescence, starting with classics like Led Zeppelin and Nirvana and falling deep into turn-of-the-millennium alt- and pop-rock and ’90s rock titans in high school. HARDY and Brooker, friends and collaborators during their early years in Nashville, reconnected in recent months with HARDY making Sikarus his first CROW RECORDS artist almost immediately upon hearing demos.

Sikarus will join HARDY on select dates of the JIM BOB World Tour this year, playing arenas and amphitheaters across the U.S.

