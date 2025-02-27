Jobi Riccio Announces Headling Tour

We told you back in 2023 to keep your eye on Jobi Riccio. Well 2024 was a break-out year that saw her Yep Roc Records debut album Whiplash continue to garner widespread critical acclaim. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter just announced her first-ever headlining tour. Kicking off March 7 at the Blue Room in Nashville, TN, following the first six dates of the headline tour will include a run of spring dates supporting folk icon Iron & Wine.

Last fall, Riccio released the new single “Final Movie Scene,” a delicate ode to daydreaming and growing pains, filled with her “raw, recognizable emotion” (Bandcamp) and “crisp guitar work” (Denver Post). Watch her performance of “Final Movie Scene” live from “Behind The Walls” at the 2024 Newport Folk Festival here.

Since the release of Whiplash in 2023, Riccio has earned the Americana Honors & Awards Nomination for Emerging Act of the Year, made her debut on major stages, including The Grand Ole Opry, Bonnaroo, and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, returned to Newport Folk Festival, where she was honored with The John Prine Songwriters Fellowship Award in 2023, garnered rave reviews from The New York Times, NPR Music (Favorite New Musicians of 2023), Stereogum, Billboard, The Tennessean, MOJO, and made her national TV debut on CBS Saturday Morning Saturday Sessions.

Touring non-stop over the last two years, Riccio has earned invitations to open for Jason Isbell, The Wood Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Margo Cilker, Brandy Clark, Willi Carlile, and Molly Tuttle. We saw her again last year at Bonnaroo and we knew she’d be heading soon!

