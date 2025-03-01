Brian Kelley Drops Surprise Live Album

Brian Kelley brings fans from all over beachside with a SURPRISE live album and concert film. Dropping Surf Post Sessions Live (Big Machine Records) today (2/28), listen here.

“Surprise! I’m really proud of our SURF POST SESSIONS and excited to give fans who haven’t been able to join us a live album and concert film to kick back to,” shares Kelley. “To be able to unite as a community and create a little world together for a couple hours in the backyard of our Surf Post has just been good for the soul. Whether you live in town or are just visiting, we get to hang out as neighbors – just vibe and enjoy music together. I hope y’all dig this live cut, and we get to see some new faces come this SPRING BREAK 2025!”

Recorded and filmed in the backyard of the Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach, FL (which he owns with his wife Brittney in their Gulf-side hometown), the set centers on a sundown beach town feel with a relaxed, back-to-basics energy, capturing the core values and stage charisma of a unique Country artist.

Ten of Kelley’s best-loved tracks were chosen for the project, stripped back to reveal heartfelt hooks and enduring themes of home, family, legacy, and more – plus his signature sand-and-sun Country sound. Surf Post Sessions Live was taped over two nights in July 2024, celebrating the must-attend SURF POST SESSIONS series which Kelley started in 2022, and has now hosted over 40 SOLD-OUT headline shows. Each one radiates a mix of carefree Country creativity and intimate storytelling, which is featured throughout the full-band, full-vibe performance.

Surf Post Sessions Live marks the follow-up to Kelley’s sophomore album, Ed & Mary Margaret’s Son, a solo-written experiment of Country soul-searching. The live album spans songs across Kelley’s superstar career, including tracks from his acclaimed debut Tennessee Truth (“Acres,” “Dirt Cheap”), Sunshine State Of Mind (“Boat Names,” “Beach Cowboy”), and chart-topping co-writes for other artists (“Burnin’ It Down” and “You Make It Easy” for Jason Aldean).

Plus, it lets Kelley unveil a trio of brand-new unreleased songs like the good-life anthem, “Oceanaire.” Co-penned by Kelley with Dean Dillon and Ernest Keith Smith, the sunny track features golden strains of acoustic guitars and a soothing, waves-on-the-shore rhythm, as Kelley’s classic-inspired vocal lays out a blue-sky vision of true riches – living free and in love, with a beachfront mindset.

That track and more (like “Quality of Life” and “Parrot On My Shoulder”) are presented in the laid-back way-of-life that’s running on island time, while a full-length adjoining concert film directed by Tyler Burns (with Kelley and Charlton Combs serving as Executive Producers) speaks to Kelley’s all-encompassing artistic vision. Capturing 10 of the many songs performed, a lively crowd soaks in the magic of a warm summer night, full of camaraderie and come-as-you-are spirit.

