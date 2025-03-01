Zach Top Teams Up With Billy Strings

Zach Top is releasing his EP Me & Billy today—featuring the talents of 2x Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Strings. The release showcases the duo’s fresh take on Top’s original songs “Bad Luck” and “Things To Do,” along with a cover of Ricky Skaggs’ classic “Don’t Cheat In Our Home Town.” (listen above)

Reflecting on his collaboration with Strings, Top shares, “We had an absolute blast, swapping musical ideas back and forth. It’s amazing to watch him play, and while he’s widely recognized for his instrumental skills, people sometimes forget what an incredible vocalist he is. It was a privilege to sing alongside him, and he was generous enough to jump in on a couple of my tracks—adding a second verse, some harmony, and just making the whole experience a lot of fun.”

This release adds to an already monumental year for Top, who was recently recognized by Billboard as “the future of country music.” He also received a New Artist of the Year nomination at the 58th Annual CMA Awards and was named Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards. His debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which dropped last spring, earned widespread praise. Produced by Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Easton Corbin), the album saw over 3.5 million streams in its first week alone. The Tennessean called it a collection of “star-making tunes,” and Country Central hailed it as “a masterclass in traditional country music.” With this strong debut, Zach Top has firmly established himself as one of the brightest emerging stars in country music.

In addition to his EP release, Top’s Cold Beer & Country Music headline tour has been an overwhelming success, selling out within hours of tickets going on sale including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. He will also be joining Alan Jackson on select dates of his “Last Call Tour” and will hit the road with Dierks Bentley on his “Broken Branches Tour,” starting in May.

Born and raised on a farm in Sunnyside, WA, Top’s love for classic country music began at an early age. He formed a band with his siblings at just seven years old, laying the foundation for his musical career. Throughout his teens and early twenties, Top honed his craft with various bluegrass bands before relocating to Nashville in 2021.

