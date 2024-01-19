Cody Johnson Launches “The Leather Tour”

Cody Johnson is debuting a music video for his hit single “The Painter” today and will launch “The Leather Tour” tonight with two sold-out shows this weekend.

“The Painter” is Cody’s current Top 10 hit and the debut single off his new 12-track studio album Leather released last November. The video for the song was directed by Dustin Haney (“‘Til You Can’t” / “Human”) and filmed on Cody’s ranch in Texas just before the holidays. The film includes Cody performing the song in a beautiful outdoor landscape shot in black and white. As the video unfolds it depicts early scenes of Cody’s relationship with his wife Brandi and how as she believes in and supports his dreams. Those scenes appear in color as she is ‘the painter.’ Brandi makes a cameo at the end of the video as Cody’s performance slowly yields to color. “The Painter” has received stellar song reviews by the media and charted on multiple year-end lists including Country Now, Holler Magazine, New York Times and Taste of Country. Watch the video above.

“The Leather Tour” launches this weekend with two sold-out concerts in Sacramento and Anaheim, California. The tour currently runs through September with several sold-out dates so far including Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on February 2 (GET TICKETS HERE). This will be Cody’s first headline concert in this Nashville venue. The night before that concert, Cody will perform on the Grand Ole Opry.