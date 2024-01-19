Dalton Dover Covers A Classic

Dalton Dover is kicking off 2024 with a return to his roots as he debuts a heartfelt cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” released via UMG Nashville/Mercury Records.

“Growing up, this one was a fun singalong, but now I like to play when I’m feeling a little homesick while I’m touring,” shares Dover. “It’s a little reminder that soon enough, I’ll be on those roads that lead me back home.” (listen above)

After honing his live show with festival dates and supporting acts such as Luke Combs, Tyler Hubbard, Sam Hunt, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore and Chase Rice, Dover is gearing up to embark on his first headlining club tour with his Never Giving Up On That Tour, kicking off Feb. 23 among dates on Larry Fleet’s The Earned It Tour.

Named a Tidal Artist to Watch 2024, Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT’s LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dover recently released an eight-song collection with Never Giving Up On That, featuring his most-added radio debut “Giving Up On That.”