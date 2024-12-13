Larry Peninsula New Single Mountain Livin’

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is Larry Peninsula and his new song Mountain Livin’

Hailing from Helsinki, Finland, Larry Peninsula has brought traditional country music to a new audience in the Nordic and Baltic region. Peninsula now returns more driven and with a refreshed sound for his new country rock anthem, Mountain Livin’. It’s the second single from his upcoming album due to be released in 2025. Larry has teamed up with a seasoned A&R and producer Tom Frisk to produce the awaited follow-up album to his critically acclaimed debut “Country Music Only”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I wanted to write a country song that could be from Alabama’s or Lynyrd Skynyrd’s best of album. This is a co-write with my producer Tom and I think we nailed it. Sometimes the life on the road is a bit too much and that’s when some mountain livin’ is the best way to cool down” -Larry

Larry Peninsula has been performing extensively in his native country of Finland while expanding his reach further to perform shows in the USA, Bulgaria, Sweden and the Baltic countries. In December 2024 Larry will be touring in Gran Canaria for 5 dates around the Island promoting the new release. The music video is available on YouTube. Mountain Livin’ tips it’s cowboy hat to the 70’s country rock!

Music & lyrics by Larry Peninsula, Tom Frisk Produced by Tom Frisk

Mixing by Larry Peninsula, Tom Frisk Mastering by Mika Jussila/Finnvox Studios

Website – www.LarryPeninsula.com

FACEBOOK

INSTAGRAM

For more information contact Birgitta Huhtakangas

The Peninsula Records

Helsinki, Finland

+358443490929



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form: