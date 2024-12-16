 

Carrie Underwood To Join Nate Bargatze On His First Primetime Special

Carrie Underwood joins GRAMMY nominated comedian, podcaster, director and producer Nate Bargatze for his first primetime special, as he guides audiences through a mix of stand-up comedy, pre-taped comedy shorts, sketches and musical performances in NATE BARGATZE’S NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS. This one-hour holiday-themed variety show will air on the CBS Television Network Thursday, Dec. 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Taped at Nashville’s historic Grand Ole Opry, NATE BARGATZE’S NASHVILLE CHRISTMAS will shine a spotlight on the spirit of the city during the holiday season, highlighting family, fun and feel-good moments for audiences of all ages. Bargatze returns to the Grand Ole Opry, a venue of personal significance, now headlining a show on its iconic stage after having swept floors there as a teenager.

In addition to Underwood who performs a Christmas classic, the special features appearances by Mikey Day (Saturday Night Live), Noah Kahan, Martina McBride, Ashley Padilla (Saturday Night Live), Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Derrick Stroup, and the Tennessee Titans.

