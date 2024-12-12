Ryan Bingham Debuts ‘A Song for the Stone’

Singer-songwriter and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham is set to release his new single, “A Song For The Stone,” at Midnight on Friday, December 13th.

The song marks the first track Bingham has written specifically for and inspired by the television series Yellowstone, where he has played the role of “Walker” the past five seasons. Released via The Bingham Recording Co. and distributed by Thirty Tigers, the single is now available. Its release comes just ahead of the Yellowstone season finale, airing Sunday, December 15, at 8/7c on Paramount Network.

As a special preview for fans, Bingham is debuting a campfire acoustic performance of the song starting TODAY. (watch above)

Fans were first introduced to “A Song For The Stone” in Season 5, Episode 9 of Yellowstone, which aired on November 10, 2024. In the moving scene, Bingham’s character, “Walker,” performs the song around a campfire at the request of “Rip” (Cole Hauser), who asks for a sad song.

While Yellowstone often features Ryan Bingham’s music—much of which he performs on-screen in character —“A Song For The Stone” marks the first time the Oscar and Grammy-winning artist has penned an original track specifically for the series. Portraying “Walker” for the past five seasons, Bingham waited deliberately to craft a song that felt genuinely authentic—not just to the story and characters, but to his own experience as part of the Yellowstonefamily. The result is a poignant tribute to the heart and spirit of Yellowstone.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all the Yellowstone fans out there, all the cast and crew, and all the folks that have made this whole thing possible over the years,” said Bingham. “It’s been a pretty amazing journey, and I’m honored to just be a part of. It’s taken me a while to write this song, but sometimes you’ve got to live it before you can write it.”

Ryan Bingham is no stranger to crafting original music for film and television. In 2010, he earned an Academy Award, Grammy, Golden Globe Award, and Critics’ Choice Award for “The Weary Kind,” the original song he co-wrote and performed for the 2009 award-winning film Crazy Heart. Serving as the film’s pivotal theme, the song was a standout from Bingham’s collaboration with Grammy®-winning producer T Bone Burnett on the critically acclaimed soundtrack.

“A Song For The Stone” follows the release of Bingham’s latest album, Live At Red Rocks, a powerful live recording of his sold-out headline performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre this past summer. Backed by The Texas Gentlemen, the 16-song collection—released on November 8, 2024—captures the raw energy and magic of a Ryan Bingham live show, featuring fan favorites and beloved hits such as “Southside of Heaven,” “Bread & Water,” and “The Weary Kind.” Live at Red Rocks is available to stream or download HERE, with live performance videos of “Southside of Heaven” and “Bread & Water” available to watch HERE and HERE, respectively.

Building on the success of his latest album, Bingham carried the energy to an unforgettable 2024 National Finals Rodeo kickoff weekend. Last week, backed by The Texas Gentlemen, he delivered standout headlining performances at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, as well as the 2nd Annual Bingham’s Bourbon NFR Kick-Off Party, where he was joined by several members of the Yellowstone cast.

Looking ahead, Bingham is preparing for a series of headlining shows, including the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, OK, on December 27, the Outriders’ San Diego Rodeo After Party on January 11, and the Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino in Norman, OK, on February 22.

This busy schedule follows a successful run of co-headlining dates on the Life Is A Carnival: Last Waltz Tour ’24, a tribute to The Band’s legendary 1976 farewell concert. The star-studded lineup included Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers), Don Was, John Medeski, Dave Malone, Terence Higgins, Cyril Neville, and more.

