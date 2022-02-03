Kellie Pickler To Host SiriusXM’s The Highway

Country singer/songwriter and actress Kellie Pickler, known for her RIAA Gold-certified debut album Small Town Girl, her RIAA Platinum-certified single “Best Days of Your Life” and five Emmy Nominations for Pickler & Ben, will join SiriusXM’s The Highway, beginning Monday, February 14.

“I am so excited to join the SiriusXM family as a host on The Highway,” shares Pickler. “This is such a fun and amazing opportunity to really connect with Country music fans across North America. I’m looking forward to sharing some of my current favorite songs and artists, along with chatting with some very special guests!”

Kellie Pickler will host middays from 12pm-4pm ET Mondays through Fridays on SiriusXM’s The Highway via satellite (ch. 56) and on the SXM App.

Last year, Pickler was announced as one of the USO’s Global Ambassadors, supporting the organization’s Give More Than Thanks initiative – a campaign encouraging all Americans to find actionable ways to express their gratitude for the service and sacrifice of our troops and their families.