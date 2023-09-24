ONE TO WATCH: Jobi Riccio

In the shadow of the majestic Red Rocks Amphitheater, nestled in the picturesque foothills outside of Denver, Colorado, a prodigious talent was born and raised and caught the attention of Nashville.com. Jobi Riccio, a singer-songwriter with a penchant for crafting lyrical tales that straddle the realms of tradition and experimentation, hails from Morrison, Colorado but for the past two years she has called Nashville home.

Riccio recently made her triumphant return to Denver and Nashville.com was there to see it. This homecoming marks a pivotal moment in her burgeoning career, and we had the privilege of catching up with Jobi to learn more about her journey, her inspirations, and her upcoming performances.

The live performance was a memorable one when Riccio took to the stage the stage at Globe Hall in the RiNo neighborhood of Denver. During the performance, she humorously informed the crowd that the man she sings about in the title song of her new album, “Whiplash,” is a man from Colorado, a tidbit that resonated with the audience and added a personal touch to the performance. Her genuine happiness at being back in her homeland was palpable and touched the crowd deeply. The rising star’s return to Denver holds a special place in her heart and marks a full-circle moment in her career, as she brings her musical tapestry back to where it all began.

Riccio’s music defies categorization, but if you had to, Americana would probably be it. She merges classic craftsmanship with modern indie-leaning production. Her lush and expansive sound strikes a balance between the traditional and the experimental, creating a sonic landscape that is uniquely hers.

Riccio’s accolades include winning the prestigious 2019 NewSong Music Competition, performing at the esteemed 2020 Sundance Film Festival, receiving the 2019 Lee Villiare Scholarship from her alma mater, Berklee College of Music, and being named a finalist in the esteemed 2018 Rocky Mountain Folks Festival Songwriters Showcase. In 2023, Jobi was awarded the Newport Folk Festival John Prine Fellowship, solidifying her status as a rising star in the folk music world.

In an exclusive interview with Nashville.com Riccio shared her thoughts on returning to her roots:

Memories of Growing Up in Denver: “Morrison, Colorado, will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s where I first fell in love with music, and I’m excited to share my journey with the people who have supported me from the beginning.”

Evolution of Her Music in Nashville: “Nashville has been an incredible experience. It’s a city that breathes music, and it pushed me to explore new horizons in my songwriting and production.”

Excitement About Performing Back in Her Hometown: “There’s nothing like performing in front of a hometown crowd. The energy and connection with the audience are unmatched.”

Jobi Riccio’s time in Nashville has been transformative. She’s faced challenges and tasted success in the heart of the music industry, all of which have played a crucial role in shaping her as an artist.

Beyond her homecoming, Riccio’s schedule has been packed. She recently spent the summer on tour with Willi Carlisle, performed at Americanafest, and had her official showcase on September 21st at “EXIT/IN.” Loose plans are in place for a larger Nashville performance in October or November.

As Jobi Riccio’s star continues to rise, her homecoming to Denver serves as a testament to the power of her roots and the enduring connection she shares with her hometown. But Riccio’s Nashville journey is far from over, and that’s why for Nashville.com she’s certainly one to watch, so stay tuned.

–Jake Holthouse