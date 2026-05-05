Reckless Kelly Reclaim Their Legacy with Alternate Routes

Veteran roots rockers Reckless Kelly are turning the page on a new chapter with the release of Alternate Routes, arriving May 15 on double vinyl and digital platforms.

More than a greatest hits collection, Alternate Routes is a powerful statement of ownership and evolution. The album finds the band revisiting the songs that helped define their career—this time on their own terms—capturing the road-tested versions fans have come to know and love from decades of live shows.

“These songs have been part of our lives, and our fans’ lives, for decades,” says frontman Cody Braun. “But like many artists who came up when we did, we didn’t own the original recordings. Re-recording them was our way of taking a little bit of that story back.”

For Reckless Kelly, the project goes beyond nostalgia. Like many artists of their era, the band saw their original masters change hands over time, limiting their control over how those recordings were used. Alternate Routes offers a way forward—new recordings that not only reflect who they are today, but ensure the music benefits the people who created it.

“We’ve watched artists like Taylor Swift and John Fogerty fight to reclaim their work, and it’s been inspiring,” Braun adds. “Every time someone streams this version or buys this record, they’re helping us own our music and protect it for the long haul.”

Recorded at Arlyn Studios, the album features fresh takes on fan favorites like “Ragged As The Road,” “Nobody’s Girl,” “Seven Nights in Eire,” “Wicked Twisted Road,” “Motel Cowboy Show,” “American Blood,” and “Vancouver.” Rather than recreate the originals note-for-note, the band leaned into the natural evolution of the songs—shaped by years on the road and countless live performances.

“There are always things you’d like to do better,” Braun says. “This was a chance to revisit solos, arrangements, and tempos—and we tracked most of it in just three days. It really shows how tight this band is.”

The title Alternate Routes reflects that spirit—familiar songs, traveled a different way. It’s both a nod to the band’s past and a clear signal they’re still moving forward.

For longtime fans, the album offers something deeper than a retrospective. It’s a chance to hear Reckless Kelly at full strength, honoring their journey while taking meaningful control of what comes next.

“That’s what this album is really about,” Braun says. “Honoring where we’ve been, and making sure the path forward belongs to us—and the people who’ve been walking it with us all along.”

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