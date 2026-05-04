Ashley Cooke Announces Sophomore Album

Fast-rising country star Ashley Cooke is stepping into a bold new era with the announcement of her self-titled sophomore album, Ashley Cooke, set for release August 14 via Big Loud Records.

Ahead of the album, Cooke will give fans their first taste of the new project with the release of her latest single, “High School Sweetheart,” arriving this Friday (May 8).

Following her 2023 debut Shot in the Dark—a sprawling 24-track collection featuring the GOLD-certified “Never til Now” and her No. 1 hit “Your Place”—the new album marks a defining moment for the breakout artist. Where her 2025 project ace offered a more personal introduction, Ashley Cooke delivers the full picture, showcasing an artist who is confident, self-aware, and fully coming into her own.

“This record feels like a coming-of-age record disguised as a relationship album,” Cooke shares. “I wrote a lot of it in the middle of real-life situations, so you’re getting the real, unpolished truths across these songs. It’s messy, self-reflective, and filled with honesty. Overall, it’s my perception of love and all the chaos that comes with it.”

The project features songwriting contributions from some of Nashville’s most respected hitmakers, including Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, and Ashley Gorley, and is brought to life with production from industry veteran Dann Huff.

Leading the charge, “High School Sweetheart” pairs jangly guitars and feel-good rhythms with a sharp, tongue-in-cheek take on someone stuck in the past. The album also includes fan favorites like “Baby Blues,” a recent No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown, along with “The Hell You Are,” currently climbing the country radio charts, and “xs,” which continues to build momentum among fans.

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