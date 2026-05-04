Nashville Shines as Key West Songwriters Festival Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Nashville’s songwriting community was out in full force in Key West this past week as the Key West Songwriters Festival marked its milestone 30th anniversary (April 29–May 3), bringing more than 250 BMI songwriters and multi-genre creators together for the largest event of its kind.

Presented by BMI and hosted in partnership with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and Rams Head Presents, the five-day celebration featured more than 80 performances across the island—from laid-back poolside rounds to packed sunset showcases—many led by some of Nashville’s most respected hitmakers.

The festival kicked off Wednesday with the “Sunset Pier Kick Off Party” at the Ocean Key Resort & Spa, hosted by Storme Warren. Performances included DJ Smoke, The Brummies, and Nashville favorite Jeffrey Steele, who delivered an emotional tribute to late songwriter Ronnie Bowman with “What Hurts The Most,” setting a heartfelt tone for the weekend.

Nashville artists continued to dominate the lineup throughout the week. A sold-out show at the Key West Theater featured Ashley Cooke alongside Thomas Edwards, Aaron Raitiere, Tyler Reeve, and James Slater.

Thursday’s highlights included songwriter rounds at The Marker Resort and La Concha Hotel, plus a standout gathering at Blue Heaven for the annual Bluebird Presents showcase led by Liz Rose. Joined by an all-star lineup including Lori McKenna, Luke Laird, and Lee Thomas Miller, the set underscored just how deeply Nashville talent runs through the festival’s DNA. Rose closed the round by inviting rising female writers onstage for a crowd-pleasing performance of “You Belong With Me.”

By Friday, hotspots like Rams Head Southernmost Bar & Restaurant and Sloppy Joe’s Bar were packed with fans catching performances from hitmakers including Bob DiPiero, HARDY, Craig Wiseman, and more—further cementing Nashville’s presence throughout the island.

Saturday’s festivities included a VIP reception honoring festival founder Charlie Bauer with the BMI Ambassador Award, followed by a high-energy Duval Street block party headlined by ERNEST, with support from Ashley Cooke and Cody Lohden.

The weekend wrapped Sunday with “Sunday Songs: Music & Mimosas” at Williams Hall, featuring a gospel-inspired lineup including Shannon Sanders, Chuck Cannon, and Rebecca Lynn Howard.

Three decades in, the Key West Songwriters Festival remains a songwriter’s paradise—and in 2026, it was clear that Nashville’s voice continues to lead the conversation.

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!