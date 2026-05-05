Fender’s “Tele Town” at the Ryman: Celebrating 75 Years of the Telecaster

If country music was built on the back of a guitar it would be the Fender Telecaster. If Music Row had one defining sound, it would be the Telecaster. If you’re not a guitar person but you’ve walked up Broadway on any given night, you probably walked past at least 20 of them being played. It truly is an iconic guitar not just in country music but all genres and last night it was celebrated for its 75 year existence at the most appropriate place.

That place, of course, is the Ryman Auditorium—and Fender’s “Tele Town” transformed the Mother Church into a six-string sanctuary.

Hosted by Telecaster aficionado Zac Childs, the evening brought together an amazing lineup of guitar greats and rising stars, all paying tribute to the unmistakable snap, twang, and soul of the Fender Telecaster.

The stage was stacked with talent including Brad Paisley, Brent Mason, Brothers Osborne, Derek Wells, Guthrie Trapp, John Oates, James Burton, Ricky Skaggs, Steve Wariner, Trey Hensley, Billy Gibbons, Jack White, Larkin Poe, Tommy Emmanuel, Kingfish, Zach Top and more.

Highlights came fast and often. Ricky Skaggs and Trey Hensley delivered roots virtuosity, while Billy Gibbons and Larkin Poe brought a dose of blues swagger that shook the pews. Jack White’s appearance added a raw, unpredictable edge, proving the Telecaster’s reach extends far beyond genre lines.

One of the night’s standout moments came when Zach Top teamed up with Brent Mason—arguably Nashville’s most iconic session guitarist, who also played on Top’s album—for a crowd-pleasing performance of his breakout hit “I Never Lie.” It was a perfect bridge between generations, pairing a fast-rising traditionalist with the very player who helped shape the modern Nashville sound.

Another personal highlight came from Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, (who I’ve always wanted to see.) He delivered a knockout two-song blues set. Opening with a fiery take on Prince’s “Cream,” Kingfish followed it up with his own original “Fresh Cut,” blending blues, soul, and pure attitude into one of the most electric moments of the night.

Throughout the evening, each artist brought their own interpretation of the Telecaster’s voice—from Brent Mason’s effortless precision to Brad Paisley’s dazzling mix of humor and virtuosity, to the blues grit of Billy Gibbons and the raw, garage-rock energy of Jack White.

Brad Paisley came out for the finale and the crowd was treated to a truly historic moment when James Burton—the pioneering guitarist who helped put the Telecaster on the map—made a special appearance. It was a full-circle ending, honoring the man whose signature style helped define the instrument being celebrated.

At 75 years old, the Telecaster remains as vital as ever, and “Tele Town” proved it in spectacular fashion. For guitar lovers, it was a dream lineup. For Nashville, it was a powerful reminder that the Telecaster sound built this town. Nice job Fender!

–Jerry Holthouse

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