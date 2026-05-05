Alana Springsteen Announces “I Hope This Helps Tour”

Rising country artist Alana Springsteen is hitting the road this fall with her newly announced I HOPE THIS HELPS TOUR, a 25-date U.S. headline run kicking off September 17 and wrapping October 24 at Nashville’s iconic Exit/In.

Named after her upcoming sophomore album I HOPE THIS HELPS—due May 29 via Santa Anna Nashville—the tour will bring Springsteen’s most personal and emotionally charged songs to life onstage. Known for her ability to connect instantly with audiences, the fast-rising star is poised to turn her deeply autobiographical material into a powerful live experience.

The tour will make stops at some of the country’s most storied venues, including Troubadour on September 20 and Bowery Ballroom on October 16.

Joining Springsteen on the road are Erin Kinsey (September 17–October 3) and Kyle Schuesler (October 8–24).

The fall run follows her upcoming ALANA SPRINGSTEEN: LIVE IN EUROPE tour, which kicks off July 3 at the Huercasa Country Festival and includes stops in London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Belfast, before wrapping with two nights at Norsk Countrytreff.

Springsteen has steadily built her reputation as a must-see live act, previously touring with Luke Bryan and joining Keith Urban on his HIGH AND ALIVE WORLD TOUR, including a standout performance at Bridgestone Arena. Earlier this year, she captured that energy on Alana Springsteen: Live from the Ryman, a seven-song EP recorded at Ryman Auditorium.

The upcoming album I HOPE THIS HELPS follows her breakthrough debut TWENTY SOMETHING and finds Springsteen leaning further into raw honesty and emotional depth. Along with new single “i loved you then,” the project includes fan favorites “love me anyway,” “black sheep,” and “note to self.”

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