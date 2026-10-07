Jade Imani Embraces Independence on Pop-Country Debut “Free”

NASHVILLE – This weeks’ Nashville Pick is Jade Imani and her debut single “Free” is an introduction with a point of view.

At 15, the Miami-based independent singer-songwriter is writing about a decision that can take considerably longer to figure out: when to stop letting other people’s expectations shape your life.

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On Free, she approaches that question through a pop-country crossover about independence, confidence and the courage to move forward on your own. It’s a fitting subject for a young artist beginning to establish both her sound and what she wants to say.

Harmonica, banjo and acoustic guitar supply the song’s country character within a contemporary pop arrangement. Rather than making a strict declaration of genre, Jade’s debut brings those sounds together around a personal theme. Her influences include Lauryn Hill, Christina Aguilera and Ella Langley—a varied group that provides some context for her interest in singing and songwriting beyond a single style.

The story behind “Free” also reaches beyond the familiar territory of a romantic split. Jade has described the pressure that can develop in friendships and other relationships when someone expects you to behave a certain way. Leaving that pressure behind isn’t necessarily about rejecting another person. It can mean recognizing how much you’ve been editing yourself to meet their approval.

Speaking to Miami’s Community Newspapers, Jade explained the feeling she hopes to share: “I want people to feel like they can finally be released from other people’s expectations and just be themselves.”

That distinction gives “Free” its focus. The song’s independence is less about proving that you don’t need anybody than finding the confidence to make your own choices. For a teenage songwriter, the subject offers a personal way into a conversation that isn’t limited to teenagers.

Born in New York City, Jade began singing in church at age 11 after moving to Miami. Her development continued in 2026 with attendance at GRAMMY Camp and Juilliard Summer Performing Arts (Voice), alongside her ongoing work as a singer-songwriter and performer.

Those experiences are part of an emerging musical background, but “Free” gives listeners something more direct: an original song through which to meet her. Its country instrumentation provides a familiar entry point for Nashville audiences, while its perspective introduces a writer thinking about identity, relationships and the choices that connect them.

For a first release, that is a meaningful place to start. Before asking listeners to get to know her, Jade Imani is writing about the importance of being herself.

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