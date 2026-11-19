Nashville loves John Mellencamp, and for good reason. Over five decades, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has delivered songs that connect with generations of music fans through honest storytelling, unforgettable melodies and a distinctly American perspective. Now, Mellencamp is opening his personal archives with a new book that offers an intimate look at the words and creative process behind his remarkable career.

Released today through Rizzoli New York, John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry takes readers through five decades of songwriting and poetry. The collection features lyrics from across his career, along with previously unpublished photographs, handwritten drafts, personal notes and other archival material.

With a foreword by acclaimed author Stephen King, the book goes beyond a traditional lyric collection. It provides a glimpse into the thoughts, experiences and observations that have shaped Mellencamp’s music, from familiar anthems to the writing that reveals another side of his artistry.

For songwriters, seeing Mellencamp’s handwritten drafts and notes makes the collection particularly interesting. It offers an opportunity to follow the creative process of one of America’s most respected songwriters and see how ideas develop into songs that stand the test of time.

Mellencamp’s career includes membership in both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His commitment to social causes also helped inspire Farm Aid, which he co-founded with Willie Nelson and Neil Young in 1985 to support American family farmers.

The book arrives during another busy year for Mellencamp. He recently completed his Dancing Words Tour—The Greatest Hits, an 18-stop summer run celebrating his extensive catalog, and received the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award. His original musical, Small Town, featuring music and lyrics by Mellencamp, is also scheduled for its world premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse.

Whether you’re a longtime Mellencamp fan, an aspiring songwriter or simply appreciate the craft behind great American songwriting, The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry deserves a place on the bookshelf.

It’s also a terrific gift for the songwriter in your life or the Mellencamp fan who already knows the songs and wants a closer look at the stories and words behind them. Nashville.com give this book a 5 star review!

John Mellencamp: The Songbook: 50 Years of Song and Poetry is available now through Rizzoli New York.