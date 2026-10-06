HARDY Signs TRIPPP As First Artist To Mockingbird Records

HARDY is expanding his musical empire, and he’s bringing a trio of Nashville’s rising country artists along for the ride.

The country-rock superstar has signed TRIPPP, a triplet brother trio from Jonesboro, Arkansas, to mockingbird RECORDS, his newly launched country label and sister imprint to his previously announced rock label, CROW RECORDS.

The new label is being launched in partnership with Big Loud Records, with TRIPPP becoming the first official signing to mockingbird RECORDS.

The announcement came in true HARDY fashion — onstage.

On Friday, October 2, TRIPPP opened for HARDY’s “One Night In Starkville” show at Humphrey Coliseum in Mississippi. After their opening set, the brothers were invited back to the stage, where HARDY introduced them as the first signing to his new label.

Talk about a pretty good Friday night.

“We have been chasing this dream for almost a decade,” TRIPPP shared. “The chance to work alongside and be mentored by our hero and one of the greatest songwriters and artists to ever step foot on 16th Avenue is the opportunity of a lifetime and one we would never pass up.”

The brothers also thanked the fans and supporters who have been with them since their early days playing bars back home in Arkansas.

“We would not be here without y’all. All glory to Jesus Christ. Let’s make a record.”

Meet TRIPPP

Based in Nashville, TRIPPP is made up of brothers JD Stafford (lead vocals), Chaz Stafford (guitar) and Treyson Stafford (bass).

The brothers moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University and have since established themselves as full-time professional songwriters and performers.

Their sound brings together Memphis blues, Kentucky bluegrass and Southern rock, topped off with the kind of family harmonies you can only get when three brothers have been making music together for years.

Earlier this year, TRIPPP released the EP nothin’ as well as their self-titled album TRIPPP.

The band has already played more than 300 shows, sharing stages with artists including Riley Green and Gavin Adcock.

They also made their Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2022 as special guests of Josh Turner.

The brothers’ growing list of accolades includes winning the 2023 Belmont University Songwriter’s Showcase and being named one of The Nashville Briefing’s “25 Country Artists to Watch” in 2024.

Following a September run supporting Goodbye June on the Trouble For All Tour, TRIPPP will continue hitting the road throughout October with stops in St. Louis, New York, Charlotte and more.

For HARDY, the signing is another step in building a label that reflects his own wide-ranging musical tastes.

For TRIPPP, it’s the kind of opportunity they’ve been chasing since they first started playing for beers back in Jonesboro.