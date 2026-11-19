Nashville based Gibson guitar is continuing its celebration of ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons with the release of two new Les Paul guitars inspired by his legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, famously known as “Pearly Gates.”

Available worldwide through Gibson.com, Gibson Garage locations and authorized dealers, the new models include the Gibson Custom Billy Gibbons “Pearly Gates” 1959 Les Paul Standard in Pearly Burst and the Gibson Billy Gibbons “Pearly Gates” Les Paul Standard in Slow Iced Tea Fade.

The Gibson Custom edition is a detailed recreation of Gibbons’ original guitar, featuring Murphy Lab aging techniques, 3D scans of the instrument and pickups developed through an extensive examination of the original components. The Gibson version offers a more player-focused design, with specially developed Billy Gibbons humbuckers, traditional Les Paul construction and a vintage-inspired finish.

The release follows last month’s announcement of an ultra-limited Collector’s Edition, restricted to just 30 guitars worldwide.

“Billy Gibbons and Pearly Gates represent one of the most iconic artist-and-instrument pairings in music history,” said Mat Koehler, Gibson’s Vice President of Product. “The Gibson Custom model captures the original instrument in extraordinary detail, while the Gibson model translates its spirit into an inspiring guitar built to be played.”

The Story Behind Pearly Gates

The story of Pearly Gates dates back to 1968, when Gibbons and several friends owned a 1930s Packard automobile. They loaned the car to an aspiring actress who needed transportation from Texas to Hollywood for a film audition. Despite doubts that the aging vehicle would make the trip, it arrived safely, and the actress landed the role.

Believing the car had a little divine intervention behind it, the group nicknamed it Pearly Gates. When the Packard was eventually sold, Gibbons used his $250 share of the proceeds to purchase a nearly pristine 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard from a rancher near Houston. The guitar inherited the car’s memorable name.

That instrument would become one of the most recognizable guitars in rock history and a defining part of Gibbons’ signature sound. Pearly Gates has appeared on every ZZ Top album and helped shape some of the band’s most recognizable recordings over the past five decades.

Despite owning an extensive guitar collection, Gibbons continues to consider Pearly Gates his favorite instrument.

Both models are available now at Gibson.com, Gibson Garage locations and authorized Gibson dealers.