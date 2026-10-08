Aaron Lee Tasjan Brings “Get Over It, Underdog” To The Basement East

Aaron Lee Tasjan is bringing his unique blend of Americana, rock ‘n’ roll and sharp songwriting back to Nashville when he takes the stage at The Basement East on Wednesday, October 21.

Tasjan is touring behind his latest album, Get Over It, Underdog, released in July via Blue Élan Records. He’ll also have a brand-new song in tow, with his new single “Good Luck Now!” set for release October 15.

If you’ve seen Tasjan live, you already know that a room doesn’t stay still for long. And there’s plenty to say once the music starts.

On Get Over It, Underdog, Tasjan takes a look at the idea of the American underdog and the everyday complexities of trying to navigate modern society.

True to his songwriting style, he mixes humor, social commentary and deeply personal storytelling, creating songs that can make you laugh one minute and think about what you just heard the next.

Tasjan has long approached songwriting as both a personal and cultural conversation. His songs aren’t afraid to look directly at the world around him — or at himself. And that honesty comes from experience.

At one point, Tasjan was dealing with what he describes as the worst bout of imposter syndrome of his career.

That’s saying something for an artist who has spent the better part of the last decade writing and recording acclaimed Americana-rock songs, earned a GRAMMY nomination, and established himself as a respected guitarist and songwriter.

Still, Tasjan wasn’t sure where his career was headed.

So he did something very Nashville: he emailed Todd Snider.

Tasjan sent Snider a vulnerable message asking for advice about what to do next as an independent singer, songwriter and guitarist.

Snider’s immediate response?

“I think I have some ideas. I’ll write you back tomorrow.”

The next morning, Tasjan woke up to what he describes as a signature Todd Snider response — essentially a novel-length email that read like battle plans for the Invasion of Normandy. Do this. Then this. But never that.

The specifics remain between the two songwriters, but Tasjan took Snider’s advice to heart. Now he’s bringing that music home to Nashville.