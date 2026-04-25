Aodhan King and Benjamin William Hastings Release “Saturday”

Award-winning worship leaders and songwriters Aodhán King and Benjamin William Hastings are stepping into a new creative chapter together, officially announcing their collaborative project, Happy To Be Here. The project was born out of a 10-day writing and recording session between the longtime friends, capturing a raw, creative chemistry that defines the record.

“Saturday” lives in the in-between—the quiet, uncertain space between the cross and the resurrection. The song leans into the tension of trusting God when nothing seems to be moving, reflecting that fragile space between the worst moment and the promise of what’s still to come. It’s a season marked by waiting, wrestling, and faith in the dark—a reminder not to give up. Even in the silence, something is unfolding, because Sunday is coming.

The release follows their recent single “Hollow Grave” and further highlights the collaborative spirit behind Happy To Be Here. King and Hastings brought several of their Hillsong bandmates into the studio, alongside special guest artists including Cody Carnes and Tiffany Hudson of Elevation Worship.

ABOUT BENJAMIN WILLIAM HASTINGS & AODHÁN KING

Globally recognized worship leaders, songwriters, and artists, Benjamin William Hastings and Aodhán King both trace their roots back to the influential Hillsong music movement. Hastings, a key contributor to Hillsong Worship and Hillsong UNITED, and King, a founding member and leading voice of Hillsong Young & Free, have helped shape the sound of modern worship over the past decade.

Between them, they’ve earned multiple Grammy Awards nominations, with Hastings securing his first win in 2026 as a co-writer alongside Brandon Lake. King has played a major role in the success of Hillsong Young & Free, a two-time GRAMMY®-nominated group with more than 1.2 billion streams in North America and eight No. 1 singles.

Hastings is widely known for his poetic songwriting, including contributions to “So Will I (100 Billion X),” and his catalog has surpassed 500 million streams globally. Now based in Nashville, he continues to collaborate across the worship and Christian music space.

Longtime friends and collaborators, Hastings and King have worked together across multiple projects over the years. With Happy To Be Here, they step into a fresh, community-driven chapter—bringing their shared passion for writing songs for the Church into something both deeply personal and widely resonant.

www.BenjaminWilliamHastings.com

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www.AodhanKing.co

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