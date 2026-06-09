MCA Nashville Signs Rising Artist Blake Proeh

MCA Nashville has officially welcomed one of Music City’s most promising emerging artists to its roster, announcing the signing of singer-songwriter Blake Proehl.

The announcement caps off a milestone CMA Fest week for Proehl, who made multiple appearances throughout the festival while also celebrating the release of his latest single, “She Got It.”

The special moment was unveiled during MCA Presents: Live At The SkyDeck, when label executives surprised Proehl on stage with a custom jersey commemorating his signing to the label. The gesture served as a fitting tribute to the unique path that brought him to Nashville — one that began on the football field before ultimately leading him to music.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the MCA family,” Proehl shared. “Music has changed my life in ways I never expected, and I’m grateful to have a team that believes in me and what I’m building. This week has been really special, and I feel like I’m just getting started. I can’t wait to share what’s next.”

Proehl’s journey to becoming an artist is anything but conventional. Before stepping into the spotlight as a singer-songwriter, he pursued a lifelong dream of playing professional football and signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a wide receiver. However, a devastating injury during his rookie season abruptly ended that chapter of his life.

What initially seemed like a heartbreaking setback became the beginning of a new calling.

During his recovery, Proehl turned to music, discovering a passion that would soon resonate with millions. His breakthrough moment came when a video of him singing to his grandmother for the first time went viral on TikTok, generating tens of millions of views and introducing audiences to his powerful voice and genuine personality.

The viral success led to appearances on American Idol and helped establish a rapidly growing fanbase eager to follow his musical journey.

Drawing influences from pop, R&B and contemporary country, Proehl has continued to develop as both a vocalist and songwriter, expanding his artistry through piano, guitar and collaborative writing sessions. His music often reflects his personal experiences, relationships and the resilience he developed while navigating an unexpected career change.

His newest release, “She Got It,” (watch above) further showcases the qualities that have made him one of Nashville’s most exciting newcomers. Built around a catchy melody and infectious hook, the track captures the feeling of being completely captivated by someone whose presence is impossible to ignore.

Fresh off a standout CMA Fest week and now backed by one of Nashville’s most respected labels, Proehl enters an exciting new chapter with MCA Nashville. With new music, major opportunities and growing momentum on his side, the former NFL player turned rising artist appears poised for a breakthrough year in Music City.

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