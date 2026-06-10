LISTEN: Jack White Announces New Album and New Single

Nashville favorite Jack White has announced the release of his seventh studio album, Frozen Charlotte, arriving July 10 via Third Man Records.

Alongside the announcement, White unveiled the album’s lead single, “Dollar Bill,” (listen above) giving fans their first full glimpse into the highly anticipated project. The album is available now for pre-order and pre-save across multiple formats, including standard black vinyl, a Third Man Records-exclusive “Zug Island Blue” edition, a tour and webstore-exclusive “Chrome” vinyl, and an independent record store-exclusive “Ice Blue” pressing. CD and cassette editions will also be available.

The album reveal follows a week of carefully planted clues from White and his Nashville-based label, Third Man Records. Earlier this week, the label launched Third Man Release Lab, a free two-part online series that offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind modern record releases. Eagle-eyed viewers were treated to subtle teasers throughout the episodes, including glitched imagery, references to the mysterious Frozen Charlotte character and an early audio preview of “Dollar Bill.”

To support the release, White will embark on an extensive world tour beginning July 10 with a sold-out performance at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The North American run stretches through November and includes multiple two-night stands in major markets such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami Beach. Festival appearances are also scheduled at Borderland Festival in New York and Iron Blossom Music Festival in Virginia.

White will be joined once again by his longtime touring band featuring Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass and Bobby Emmett on keyboards.

Frozen Charlotte will also include the previously released tracks “Derecho Demonico” and “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs,” both of which debuted earlier this year. White introduced the songs to a national audience during his sixth appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, delivering two of the most talked-about rock performances of the season.

The new album marks White’s first full-length release since 2024’s critically acclaimed No Name. The project earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album and produced back-to-back No. 1 rock radio hits with “That’s How I’m Feeling” and “Archbishop Harold Holmes.” The latter was accompanied by a widely praised music video starring acclaimed actor John C. Reilly in the role of the eccentric titular preacher.

Beyond music, White has remained active in the literary world as well. Last fall saw the release of Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, a comprehensive anthology featuring lyrics from his solo career, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather and other collaborations. The collection also includes previously unpublished poems, essays and rare photographs, further showcasing White’s creative legacy beyond the recording studio.

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