Peter Burton Drops Anthemic New Single “So Long”

On the heels of his first No. 1 radio single, “Where Would I Be,” Peter Burton isn’t slowing down—he’s stepping into a new chapter with purpose and power. The rising voice in Christian music returns with “So Long,” an anthemic, soul-stirring release about letting go of the things that stand between you and God’s plan. The new track is available now on all streaming platforms.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“My hope is that this song can become a personal goodbye song for each listener,” describes Peter Burton. “That they could place the broken pieces they have in the arms of Jesus and say, ‘so long’ to whatever is weighing them down in life.”

It’s been a breakout season for Burton. Since signing with Integrity Music, he’s experienced rapid momentum and earned major industry recognition. Named to Pandora’s Ten: Artists to Watch for 2026, Burton stands as the only Christian artist—and the first from Integrity Music—to make the prestigious list.

Building on his chart-topping success, Burton is currently on the road with Anne Wilson, bringing his message to audiences across the U.S. and Canada through May 11. The road doesn’t end there—he’s also set to join Matthew West for the Story House At Sea Alaskan Cruise this summer, with more touring plans expected to roll out this fall.

To mark today’s release, Burton is also unveiling the official music video for “So Long,” giving fans a visual companion to the song’s powerful message of release and renewal.

ABOUT PETER BURTON

Peter Burton is a California-based singer-songwriter and worship leader whose music is rooted in hope and honesty. Blending real-life struggles with faith-driven perspective, his songs resonate with listeners by reflecting the highs and lows of the human experience while pointing back to God’s unwavering faithfulness. His debut single, “Where Would I Be,” climbed to No. 1 on Christian radio, cementing his arrival as an artist to watch.

With years of experience in the industry, Burton has toured nationally, shared stages with artists like Matthew West, and joined Anne Wilson on her STARS Tour. Now fully stepping into his solo lane, he brings a fresh, energetic sound marked by conviction and clarity. When he’s not on tour, Burton serves as a worship leader at Bayside Church in Sacramento, where his passion for ministry continues to shape both his message and his music.

MEDIA

www.PeterBurtonOfficial.com

Facebook

TikTok

Shopify

Instagram