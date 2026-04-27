WATCH: Diamond Dixie’s “Made A Liar”

Rising stars, Diamond Dixie, Country sister duo — Gabriela and Bianca LeDuc — are back this Friday, May 1, with their latest release, “Made A Liar,” (watch above) a slow-burning, introspective track that cuts deep into the emotional cost of losing yourself in a relationship.

Built on a haunting sense of realization, “Made A Liar” captures that pivotal moment when clarity finally sets in — when you look back and recognize just how much you’ve reshaped who you are to keep someone else comfortable. It’s a story of quiet compromise that turns into something bigger: a loss of identity you didn’t see coming.

The new single offers a compelling preview of the Nashville-based duo’s upcoming EP Time Well Wasted, arriving August 21. The project signals a bold step forward for Diamond Dixie, blending raw honesty with emotional depth and a modern country sound layered with classic rock edge.

“‘Made A Liar’ is about slowly losing yourself in a relationship but not realizing it until the end,” the sisters share. “Looking back, you see how someone can gradually turn you into someone you’re not — saying ‘I love you’ just to make that person feel better, losing passion for things you once cared about, and pouring all your energy into someone without getting that same love in return.”

The track spotlights Bianca LeDuc on lead vocals and banjo, with Gabriela LeDuc adding background vocals. Instrumentation features Brent Wilson on guitars, Chris Haughey on bass, and Jerry Roe on drums, with production, mixing, and mastering handled by Brent McCollough.

Coinciding with the release, Diamond Dixie will also drop the official music video for “Made A Liar.” The visual centers around Bianca’s two-tone mint green 1977 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT, pairing performance shots of the duo with scenes of them cruising Tennessee backroads — a fitting metaphor for letting go and moving forward.

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