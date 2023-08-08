Allman Betts Family Revival Coming To The Ryman

The Allman Family Revival initially began as a one-off concert in 2017 at The Fillmore in San Francisco to celebrate the late Gregg Allman’s life on what would have been his 70th birthday. Now in its 7th year, it has since expanded into a full tour that kicks off on November 25 in Saint Louis, MO.and also making a stop at the Ryman on December 15 2023!

This year the tour announced the official rebranding of The Allman Family Revival to the Allman Betts Family Revival. Devon Allman (son of Gregg) and Duane Betts (son of Dickey) have hand picked an array of guests who will perform two sets – one featuring songs by Gregg Allman and one featuring songs by Dickey Betts. Fans will enjoy listening to the hits along with the deep cuts from their legendary Allman Brothers cataloge performed by Anders Osborne, Luther Dickinson & Cody Dickenson (North Mississippi Allstars), Jimmy Hall (Jeff Beck, Wet Willie), Jackie Greene, Larry McCray, Alex Orbison, Ally Venable, Devon Allman, Duane Betts, and The Allman Betts Band featuring Tal Wilkenfeld on Bass (Jeff Beck). There will also be incredible guest artists that will join the tour in select cities including Sierra Hull, G. Love and more to be added.

The tour will also welcome back The Brotherhood of Light for the otherworldly visuals Allman Brothers fans experienced at the height of their career.