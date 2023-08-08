WATCH: Lucinda Williams’ “Rock n Roll Heart”

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and now author Lucinda Williams has released a new video for “Rock n Roll Heart,” the title track from her new album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart (Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers). The new clip marks the first time in over three decades that Williams has starred in one of her videos, the last being 1988’s “Passionate Kisses” from her highly revered album, Lucinda Williams (aka The Rough Trade Album). The video was directed by Neilson Hubbard and Joshua Britt. (watch above)

Released on June 30th, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart is Williams’ first album since suffering a stroke in 2020. The album received high praise from the media, including a feature segment on CBS Sunday Morning.

Last week, Williams was named one of Forbes’ “50 over 50,” the third annual celebration of women making their greatest impact at age 50 and beyond.

In April, Williams released her, Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You (Crown, a division of Penguin Random House LLC). The memoir debuted at #5 on The New York Times Bestsellers.