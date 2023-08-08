Gibson Announces Miranda Lambert’s First Signature Guitar

Today, Nashville based Gibson Guitar announced their partnership with Miranda Lambert for her first-ever signature guitar. It’s called the Gibson Miranda Lambert Bluebird. The new Miranda Lambert Bluebird from Gibson Custom Shop is now available worldwide at authorized Gibson dealers.

“I have been playing Gibson acoustic guitars for so long now, so to be able to partner with such an iconic brand to create my own version of the classic Hummingbird is a dream come true,” shared Lambert. “I hope this encourages musicians everywhere – especially young girls – to pick up a Bluebird and chase the same dream that guitars have made come true for me.”



“At Gibson, we’re always seeking ways to lift up the voices of artists who have shaped the sound of genres, and Miranda is a trailblazing artist that represents the best that country music has to offer” says Codey Allen, Director, Cultural Influence-North America at Gibson Brands. “Her immense talent, authenticity, and dedication to the craft of songwriting, as well as her unwavering commitment to encourage more girls and women to play guitar are what inspired us to create the Miranda Lambert Bluebird Acoustic guitar.”

A variation of the iconic Gibson Hummingbird, the Miranda Lambert Bluebird features a square shoulder mahogany body with a Sitka spruce top, a striking Bluebonnet nitrocellulose lacquer finish celebrating the official flower of Lambert’s home state of Texas, and a custom Bluebird pickguard inspired by her chart-topping song of the same name.