Blackberry Smoke Releases “Hammer And The Nail”

Nashville.com’s favorite Southern rockers, Blackberry Smoke, just released “Hammer And The Nail,” written by lead singer Charlie Starr and longtime collaborator Keith Nelson. (watch and listen above)

Of the song, Starr shares, “This guy is thinking the deck is definitely stacked against him, and maybe his father’s choices have a hand in that… so his only choice is to be hard as nails if he’s gonna make his way.”

“Hammer And The Nail” is the latest song unveiled from the band’s new album, Be Right Here, which will be released February 16 via 3 Legged Records/Thirty Tigers. Ahead of the release, the band has unveiled two additional album tracks: “Little Bit Crazy” and “Dig A Hole.”

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, Be Right Here is a timely reminder to be present and live authentically. Across these ten tracks—a collection of their signature rock and roll anthems, Americana-leaning ballads and country rock jams—the band celebrates the simple joys of life, the fleeting moments and the little bits of luck found along the way.

In celebration of the new music, the band will continue to perform through next year with their extensive “Be Right Here” headline tour with a two-night stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. GET TICKETS HERE! The band will also join Cody Jinks for select dates next year. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A and Cobb’s Georgia Mae in Savannah, the album features the band—Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass, vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals) and Brandon Still (keyboards)—alongside Preston Holcomb (drums) and Benji Shanks (guitar) as well as special guest vocals from The Black Bettys.

Of the recording process, Starr shares, “We always track live together, but this time we had all our amps and drums and everything in the same room. It’s just as natural and as real as possible. The last album was very raw too, but with this one I remember different times I would say, ‘I think we should redo that,’ and Dave was like, ‘No, leave it that way. That way it’s magical.’”