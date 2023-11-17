LISTEN: 16 Year Old Jake Kohn’s “Frostbite”

Shut your eyes and listen to this (above) and you would think you’re listening to a seasoned, road traveled performer but rising talent Jake Kohn is just 16. Born in Winchester, VA – birthplace of Patsy Cline – Jake grew up influenced by country legends like Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash. At age 11, after being gifted a guitar from his great-grandmother, he taught himself how to play chords from a poster on his wall. Five years later, Jake regularly goes viral on TikTok and YouTube, amassing 10M+ views across both platforms, and boasting 1.1M YouTube views on his early, live performance of “Frostbite.” Today the Appalachia native unveils the official release of “Frostbite,” his debut single for Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records.

Tomorrow night (November 18), Jake will kick off a string of headline southeast tour dates in Barco, North Carolina before closing out the run with two nights at Pelham, TN’s The Caverns (December 8 + 9), and a marquee Nashville date at famed club The Basement (December 10).

He’s been called an old soul as much as his given name. His talent has been described with such phrases as “once in a lifetime” and “lightning in a bottle.” Jake Kohn appears to be your average 16-year-old boy, but when his voice fills the room, it becomes clear why he signed to Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records at such a young age.

Jake will tell you he penned his first “good” song at 12 years old. With the support of his mother, Maria, he began playing live shows locally, often at places he otherwise isn’t old enough to get into. Jake began receiving encouragement from local artists such as Logan Moore from Low Water Bridge Band.

Though he hasn’t released music on streaming platforms, you can find Jake’s music on YouTube. It was there his manager, Ashley Wells, found a performance of that first “good” song he ever wrote, “Fraterville, TN.” With her help, Jake began traveling outside of Virginia for shows. Nashville.com will be keeping a close eye on Kohn for sure. He is destined for greatness.