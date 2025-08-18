Wyatt Ellis Signs Global Publishing Deal Warner Chappell

IBMA New Artist of the Year nominee Wyatt Ellis has signed a global publishing administration deal with Los Angeles-based Limited Edition Music Publishing in partnership with Warner Chappell Music. At just 16 years old, the East Tennessee mandolin prodigy continues to captivate audiences nationwide, and this new agreement marks another milestone in his rapidly rising career.

The deal will cover Ellis’ full catalog, including his recent releases and upcoming original compositions. Limited Edition Music Publishing and Warner Chappell will work closely with Ellis to support his growth as a songwriter, securing creative collaborations, sync opportunities, and expanded exposure across multiple platforms.

Ellis has already built a strong connection to Nashville, with appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and a celebrated set at the Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman concert series. His IBMA nomination and growing acclaim cement his place as one of bluegrass music’s brightest young talents.

Born in the rich musical bed of East Tennessee, Wyatt Ellis has quickly become one of the most-watched young musicians in bluegrass. Raised near the Great Smoky Mountains, his first memory of hearing the mandolin—Bobby Osborne’s solo on the bluegrass classic “Rocky Top”—sparked a deep love for the instrument. That early inspiration came full circle when Wyatt was mentored by the legendary musician himself, and later featured on Bobby’s final recording of the Tennessee anthem that first drew his heart to music. During the pandemic, Wyatt poured himself into learning. He studied with master musicians, composed original tunes, and developed a voice and sound all his own. From pickin’ alone in his living room to fronting a dynamic band on stages across the country, Wyatt’s path has been unparalleled. His debut album, Happy Valley, a reflection of his East Tennessee roots and musical virtuosity, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart—marking the arrival of a bold new voice grounded in tradition.

