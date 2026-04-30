FEATURED BONNAROO ARTIST: Rainbow Kitten Surprise Returns to the Farm

Few bands on the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival lineup embody the spirit of evolution quite like Rainbow Kitten Surprise. What began in 2013 as a dorm-room project between Darrick Keller and Ela Melo at Appalachian State University has grown into one of indie rock’s most emotionally resonant and sonically adventurous acts.

From those early days—recording their first EP Mary in a college dorm—the band quickly expanded into a full five-piece, adding Ethan Goodpaster, Jess Haney, and Charlie Holt. Early releases like Seven and Seven + Mary laid the groundwork for their grassroots rise, fueled by relentless touring and festival appearances that included Bonnaroo itself and Austin City Limits. It didn’t take long for word-of-mouth buzz to turn into a devoted fanbase.

That momentum broke wide open with 2018’s How To: Friend, Love, Freefall, released via Elektra Records. Anchored by standout tracks like “Hide” and “Fever Pitch,” the album showcased the band’s ability to blend genre lines—merging indie rock, folk, hip-hop, and soul into something entirely their own—while digging deep into themes of identity, vulnerability, and connection.

Since then, Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s journey has been anything but linear. From releasing Mary (B-Sides) and a live album capturing their electric stage presence, to weathering personal and professional challenges—including a canceled 2023 tour and lineup changes—the band has continued to push forward with resilience and purpose.

Their 2024 album Love Hate Music Box marked a powerful return, reflecting on years of hardship with unflinching honesty and expansive soundscapes. Tracks like “Superstar,” “Overtime” (featuring Kacey Musgraves), and “SVO” signaled a band unafraid to evolve while staying rooted in emotional authenticity. They followed it up with 2025 releases including “Espionage,” “Dang,” and their latest album Bones, continuing a prolific and creatively charged chapter.

Live, Rainbow Kitten Surprise is where it all comes together. Their performances are known for being cathartic, unpredictable, and deeply communal—qualities that make them a natural fit for Bonnaroo’s anything-goes atmosphere. Whether you’ve been following since the Seven + Mary days or are just discovering their latest work, their set promises a dynamic mix of old favorites and new material shaped by years of growth.

As they return to the Farm, Rainbow Kitten Surprise stands as a band transformed—still chasing connection, still pushing boundaries, and still delivering the kind of raw, honest music that lingers long after the last note fades.

Look for Rainbow Kitten Surprise at the Which stage on Saturday (6/13) 7:45 – 8:45.

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!