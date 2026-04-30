David Allan Coe Passes at 86.

Outlaw country legend David Allan Coe, one of the most controversial and unmistakable voices in country music history, has died at the age of 86.

Coe passed away on April 29, 2026, with his wife, Kimberly Hastings Coe, confirming the news. A representative said he died around 5 p.m. Wednesday while in intensive care. No cause of death was disclosed.

Born September 6, 1939, in Akron, Ohio, Coe built a career that was as rebellious and unconventional as the songs he wrote. Long before he became one of the defining voices of outlaw country, Coe spent much of his youth in reform schools and prisons. It was during that difficult chapter of his life that he discovered songwriting, eventually moving to Nashville in 1967 to chase a music career.

He first made waves with his 1970 album Penitentiary Blues, but it was his transition into country music that cemented his legacy. Coe became a central figure in the outlaw country movement alongside artists like Willie Nelson, embracing a raw, unfiltered style that stood far outside Nashville’s polished mainstream.

His biggest hits included “You Never Even Called Me By My Name,” “The Ride,” “Longhaired Redneck,” and “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile.” As a songwriter, he penned some of country music’s most enduring classics, including Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It” and Tanya Tucker’s “Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone).” He was also the first country artist to record “Tennessee Whiskey,” years before it became a standard for George Jones and later Chris Stapleton.

Known for his rhinestone suits, outlaw persona, biker affiliations, and fiercely independent spirit, Coe remained both admired and criticized throughout his career. His catalog included controversial material that sparked backlash, yet his loyal fan base never wavered, seeing him as one of country music’s last true rebels.

Despite legal troubles, health struggles, and years spent on the fringes of the Nashville establishment, Coe never lost his larger-than-life presence. He continued touring and recording for decades, collaborating with artists from country, Southern rock, and even hard rock, including Kid Rock and members of Pantera.

His wife remembered him as “one of the best singers and songwriters of our time,” adding, “My husband, my friend, my confidant and my life for many years. I’ll never forget him and I don’t want anyone else to ever forget him either.”

David Allan Coe leaves behind a legacy that helped define outlaw country—a legacy built on truth, trouble, rebellion, and songs that still resonate from honky-tonks to arenas across America.

There was only one David Allan Coe.

BEST Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!