Krooked Kings Hit the Exit/In on Saturday 5/2

Rising indie-rockers, Krooked Kings bring their latest chapter to Exit/In on Saturday, May 2, riding the momentum of their freshly released studio album In Another Life.

Out now, the LP marks a defining moment for the five-piece—Oli Martin, Paul Colgan, Dave Macey, Matt Monosson, and Quinn Casper—capturing a band evolving in real time. Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Yves Rothman and polished by a team that includes mixer Lawrence Rothman and mastering engineer Emily Lazar, In Another Life expands the group’s sonic reach while sharpening their emotional core.

At the center of the release is “Telephobia,” a high-energy standout that leans into danceable rhythms without losing the band’s guitar-driven edge. Beneath its pulse lies a timely theme: the disorienting effects of constant digital connection. It’s a track that channels late-night scrolling and modern anxiety into something cathartic—built for both headphones and a packed room like Exit/In.

Fans can also expect to hear previously released singles including “Rancher’s Daughter,” “Parking Lot,” “My Friend Max,” “Ugly Love,” and “Damage Control,” each contributing to the album’s larger narrative arc. Across the record, Krooked Kings explore the tension between aspiration and reality, tracing young adulthood with a mix of urgency, humor, and hard-earned clarity.

Known for their emotionally charged and communal live shows, the band has already racked up over 100 million global streams and cracked the Top 50 on U.S. Alternative Radio with “Sick of Being Young.” But it’s onstage where their music fully takes shape—turning introspective songwriting into a shared, electrifying experience.

Their Nashville stop promises exactly that: a night of soaring choruses, reflective moments, and the kind of energy that’s made Krooked Kings one of indie rock’s fastest-rising names.

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