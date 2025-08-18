Jason Aldean Brings Heart To His FULL THROTTLE Tour

Grammy-nominated, award-winning entertainer Jason Aldean made a powerful impact both on and off the stage during the Houston stop of his FULL THROTTLE Tour on August 15 at the sold-out Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Before performing for thousands of fans, Aldean spent the day giving back, joining forces with local non-profit Heroes for Children, Houston Astros players, and 13-year-old cancer fighter Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel for a day filled with mini-golf, baseball, and hope.

In partnership with tour sponsor Patriot Mobile, Aldean surprised Heroes for Children with a $200,000 donation, helping further their mission to support families battling pediatric cancer. The moment was inspired by DJ’s viral plea earlier this year asking for Aldean’s help to raise awareness. Aldean answered the call after seeing the video while with his friend and fellow country star Darius Rucker, promising to meet the teen and help his cause.

The Houston Astros also stepped up, hosting kids and families at batting practice with meet-and-greets, free game tickets, and appearances by Hall of Famers Roger Clemens and Jeff Bagwell. Later that evening, DJ took the stage at Aldean’s sold-out concert to share his story, crack a few jokes, and inspire the crowd to join the fight against childhood cancer.

While this was a Texas stop, Aldean’s connection to Nashville runs deep. The Georgia native now calls Tennessee home and has long been a fixture on Music Row, building his career from the ground up in Nashville before becoming one of country music’s most successful headliners. His philanthropic spirit and commitment to giving back mirror the values of the Nashville community he represents on tour.

