WATCH: Kings of Leon “We’re Onto Something” Featuring Zach Bryan

Nashville’s own Kings of Leon will release their brand-new single “We’re Onto Something” featuring Zach Bryan on August 22 via Love Tap Records, the band’s imprint distributed by Virgin Records.

The collaboration was first revealed over the weekend when Bryan joined Kings of Leon on stage at their sold-out Golden Gate Park show in San Francisco, giving fans a surprise preview performance of the track. The new single follows the wildly successful “Bowery”—another Kings of Leon and Zach Bryan collaboration—released earlier this month, which debuted at #1 on Spotify in the U.S. Watch the surprise performance above.

After debuting “We’re Onto Something” on stage, Caleb Followill later joined Bryan during his own set for another live rendition of “Bowery,” a song the pair first performed earlier this month at Bryan’s sold-out Red Rocks show.

Kings of Leon are gearing up for a big fall, with two highly anticipated hometown appearances at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN on September 27 and 28. Fans can expect both their classic anthems and new music to take center stage as the band continues their celebrated run.

